Attendance data from Parliament showed the Members of Parliament who recorded the highest number of absences during the House’s first session of 2025.

Citi News reported that data from 43 sittings held between January and March 2025 listed MP for Bortianor-Ngleshi Amanfro Felix Akwetey Nii Okle as the most absent legislator.

Okle missed 23 sittings during the period.

He was followed by Joseph Frempong of Nkawkaw, who was absent on 22 occasions, and Ernest Yaw Anim of Kumawu, who missed 21 sittings.

Other MPs with high absentee rates include Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) of Jaman South, who missed 19 sittings; Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam and Minister for Finance, who was absent 17 times; and Blay Nyameke Armah of Sekondi, who missed 16 sittings.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu and Minister for Foreign Affairs, recorded 15 absences, while Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie (Effiduase-Asokore), Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah (Takoradi), and Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng (Obuasi West) each missed 14 sittings.

Several others, including Sam Nartey George (Ningo-Prampram), Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo (Wa Central) — Minister for Employment — and Francis-Xavier Sosu (Madina), were each absent 13 times.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has since directed parliamentary clerks to strengthen attendance monitoring, warning that persistent absenteeism could trigger sanctions, including loss of seat, in accordance with parliamentary rules.

List of most compliant MPs

The data showed that 34 legislators attended all 43 sittings held between January 7 and March 29, 2025.

They include:

Adjei, Felicia (Ms) (Kintampo South) Aidoo, Michael Kwasi (Oforikrom) Akurugu, Faustina Elikplim (Mrs) (Dome-Kwabenya) Alajor, Seidu Alhassan (Chereponi) Alhassan, Suhuyini Sayibu (Alhaji) (Tamale North) Amadu, Tanko Mustapha (Bia West) Amankwa-Manu, Kofi (Atwima Kwanwoma) Asante-Boateng, Kwaku (Asante Akim South) Awuni, Theresa Lardi (Ms) (Okaikwei North) Ayamba, Laadi Ayii (Hajia) (Pusiga) Ayiku, Benjamin Narteh (Ledzokuku) Bekoe, Frank Asiedu (Suhum) Bandim, Abed-Nego A. Lamangin (Dr) (Bunkpurugu) Braimah, Bawah Muhammad (Alhaji) (Ejura Sekyeredumase) Brefo, Bright Asamoah (Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai) Dziwornu, Lawrencia (Ms) (Akuapem South Gakpey, Kwame Dzudzorli (Keta) Gyan-Mensah, Richard (Gomoa West) Jajah, Yussif Issaka (Ayawaso North) Larbi, Oscar Ofori (Aowin) Mmieh, Anthony (Odotobri) Mohammed Sherif, Abdul-Khaliq (Dr) (Nanton) Nandaya, Stanley Yaw (Wulensi) Nikyema Billa, Alamzy (Chiana-Paga) Nkansah-Boadu, Mavis (Mrs) (Afigya Sekyere East) Ntoso, Helen Adjoa (Rev) (Krachi West) Opoku, Isaac Yaw (Dr) (Offinso South) Owusuah, Rachel Amma (Ms) (Dormaa East) Salam, Damata Ama Appianimaa (Ms) (Afigya Kwabre South) Shaib, Jerry Ahmed (Weija- Gbawe) Sulemana, Yusif (Alhaji) (Bole Bamboi) Toobu, Peter Lanchene (Supt Rtd) (Wa West) William, Ntebe Ayo (Tatale- Sanguli) Yibor, Isaac Awuku (Domeabra Obom)

Source: YEN.com.gh