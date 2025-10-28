Abena Konadu Asante Replaces the Late Samuel Aboagye As Deputy NADMO Director

Henrietta Abena Konadu Asante of the NDC has been appointed Deputy Director General of NADMO in charge of Relief and Protocol

She replaces Samuel Aboagye, who died in a tragic military helicopter crash alongside seven others, including top government officials

The young politician from Kokofu is a TEIN coordinator and an alumna of UPSA and the University of Ghana Business School

A National Deputy Coordinator for the Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henrietta Abena Konadu Asante, has reportedly been appointed as the Deputy Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

Madam Abena Konadu Asante, who will be in charge of NADMO's Relief and Protocol, replaces the late Samuel Aboagye, who died in a tragic military helicopter crash.

Abena Konadu Asante replaces the late Samuel Aboagye as the Deputy Director General of NADMO. Photo credit: Abena Konadu Asante/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

NADMO confirmed Abena Konadu Asante's appointment in a post on its official Facebook page.

"Congratulations to our new DDG- Relief & Protocol, Madam Abena Konadu Asante. Serve well," they wrote.

Read the Facebook post below:

Before assuming her role, she was previously appointed as a Board Member of the National Service Authority (NSA).

The new NADMO DDG is an alumnus of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), University of Ghana Business School, Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute for Leadership Studies, Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, Ghana Baptist University College, and the T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi.

The young and dynamic politician, who hails from Kokofu, is a key figure of the NDC in the Ashanti Region.

The helicopter crash involving Samuel Aboagye

The late Samuel Aboagye was among eight prominent Ghanaians, made up of five politicians and three crew members, who died in the helicopter crash that occurred on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Aside from the late Samuel Aboagye, the other seven victims of the crash were Ghana’s Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah; the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed; Deputy National Security Coordinator, Alhaji Limuna Muniru; and former Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Samuel Sarpong.

The victims were en route to the Ashanti Region to attend the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (RCOMSDEP) when the military helicopter Z-9 fell to the ground, killing all eight members onboard.

Samuel Aboagye was the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East in the Ashanti Region for the 2024 elections.

He was appointed by President John Mahama to serve as the Deputy Director General of NADMO, responsible for Relief and Protocol, before his untimely death on August 6.

Reactions to Abena Konadu Asante's NADMO appointment

Ghanaians on social media have congratulated Abena Konadu Asante on her appointment as NADMO DDG.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Lawrencia Abena Wurah said:

"Congratulations, Abena Konadu Asante. I wish you well. Go and make us proud."

@Ruth Seddoh also said:

"Congratulations, sweetheart Abena Konadu Asante! So proud of this milestone, NADMO is so so lucky to have you. Keep soaring!"

@Evangelist Richard Prah commented:

"Congratulations, Abena Konadu Asante, Deputy Director General - NADMO."

Samuel Aboagye bonds with his daughter in a heartbreaking throwback video as she celebrated her birthday. Image credit: @abigailsalami7

Source: Facebook

Samuel Aboagye’s wife shares his throwback video

In a related development, YEN.com.gh Samuel Aboagye’s widow, Abigail Salami, shared touching throwback videos of the late NDC politician bonding with his daughter as she marked her birthday.

Aboagye, a former Obuasi East parliamentary candidate and NADMO deputy director, died in the August 6 helicopter crash near Obuasi alongside seven others.

In her tribute, Abigail assured her daughter of her father's everlasting love and also stated that she was her reason for remaining strong amid her grief.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh