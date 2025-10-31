Kennedy Agyapong's Campaign Secretary for Asunafo South Defects to Bawumia's Camp
- Eric Agyemang, who once linked to Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team, has declared support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
- He said claims made against Bawumia were false and expressed deep regret over his previous actions
- His public defection comes as the NPP's flagbearer race intensifies ahead of the party's primaries
Eric Agyemang, a man purported to be the Deputy Campaign Secretary for Kennedy Agyapong, has defected to join Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's team as the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) draws closer.
In a video circulating on social media, Mr Agyemang openly declared his support for Dr Bawumia's candidacy.
He also expressed regret for his previous actions and statements made against Dr Bawumia, the immediate past Vice President of Ghana, during the party’s internal campaign period.
The young politician said that he had taken time to reflect and verify some claims and came to the realisation that most of the things said about the former Vice President were lies.
“I came to all of you to campaign for Kennedy Agyapong in the past, but I have come to realise that the things we said about Dr Bawumia were lies and falsehood. I regret it deeply and I am withdrawing everything I told you about him. Let us all come together and support Dr Bawumia,” he said.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
