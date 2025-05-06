Alexander Afenyo-Markin has been invited by the Ghana Police Service to assist in an assault investigation

The Effutu MP allegedly struck a young officer during the Save The Judiciary Demo in Accra on May 5, 2025

He has denied wrongdoing and petitioned the IGP to investigate the officer, whom he accused of provocation

The Ghana Police Service has invited the Minority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, to assist in investigations.

This comes after Afenyo-Markin, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Effutu in the Central Region, allegedly assaulted a young police officer during the Save The Judiciary Demo, held on Monday, 5 May 2025.

In a press statement, the Ghana Police Service said it had taken note of several pieces of video footage which purportedly show the legislator attacking the young officer.

Following this, the police said it had written to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, requesting the release of Afenyo-Markin.

According to the statement, the young police officer allegedly assaulted by the Minority Leader has also been invited to assist with the investigations.

Afenyo-Markin led supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and representatives of some opposition parties to protest against Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo's suspension.

During the march through some principal streets of Accra, Afenyo-Markin was captured in a video engaging in a heated altercation with a police officer.

However, in a statement released to the press, the Minority Leader condemned the conduct of the officer, whom he identified as Constable Forson.

He said the police officer struck him with his right palm without provocation as they attempted to enter the premises of Parliament House.

This, he suggested, prompted his actions as a reflex reaction to the violent conduct of Constable Forson.

He said the public narrative about the incident had been skewed to make him look bad when he was, in fact, the victim.

Consequently, Afenyo-Markin, in the statement, petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to start a full investigation into the incident.

"I have always respected and worked cordially with the Ghana Police Service and hold our law enforcement institutions in the highest regard. This incident is a disgrace to the standards and professionalism expected of those tasked with protecting citizens; as such, it must be treated with the contempt it deserves," portions of the statement read.

Read the statement from the police below:

Ghanaians react the police's statement

Ghanaians on social media shared their views on the statement released by the Ghana Police Service.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@MPKwarteng_said:

"It was unfortunate and condemnable. But I like your swiftness and effectiveness under Yohuno. Bless up!"

@themanbentil also said:

"That was swift! Let’s see where it ends."

@hanafim58 commented:

"The law is the law, and nobody is above it. He must be made to answer."

Afenyo Markin turns Warrior for Aboakyer 2025

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo-Markin immersed himself in the Aboakyer festival experience by dressing as a warrior and chanting war songs.

Many revellers were impressed by the parliamentarian's stint, which came right before the demonstration on May 5.

Aboakyer festival is celebrated on the 1st Saturday in May each year by the people of Effutu in the Winneba Traditional Area in the Central Region of Ghana.

