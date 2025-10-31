Alban Bagbin Appointed to IPU Taskforce to Mediate the Ukraine-Russia Crisis
- Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has been appointed to a global IPU Task Force on Ukraine
- Bagbin has joined seven other global lawmakers to mediate peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine
- The Task Force has held over a dozen meetings and visited both Kyiv and Moscow since its creation in 2022
The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has been appointed to a high-level global Task Force to mediate a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.
The appointment was made by the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the world’s premier organisation of national parliaments.
In a letter confirming the appointment, the IPU Secretary General, Martin Chungong, highlighted Speaker Bagbin’s 'integrity, impartiality, and ability to build trust with all parties' as decisive factors in his selection.
“We are confident that your leadership and experience will enhance the work and impact of the Task Force in its mission to support diplomatic efforts in seeking a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine,” the statement read.
Reacting to the appointment in a post on social media, the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, congratulated Speaker Bagbin on behalf of his National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus.
On behalf of the leadership in Parliament and the NDC Caucus in Parliament, we wish the Rt Hon Speaker success in this important new role to help bring a lasting solution to the conflict. Congratulations, sir... Just ASK Bagbin," he wrote on X.
Read the post below:
What is the IPU's Task Force?
The IPU’s Task Force on the peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine is an ad hoc body established in March 2022 to leverage parliamentary diplomacy in the conflict.
Since its formation, the Task Force has convened no fewer than thirteen meetings and conducted a mission to Kyiv and Moscow in July 2022.
Ghana's Speaker of Parliament joins seven other distinguished parliamentarians worldwide on the IPU Task Force, with membership drawn from all six IPU geopolitical groups.
Statistics on the Ukraine-Russia war
The invasion began on February 24, 2022, with Russian forces launching attacks on major Ukrainian cities, including Berdyansk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, and the capital, Kyiv.
According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), more than 14,000 civilian deaths had been verified as of January 2025, while nearly 10 million Ukrainians were displaced by the conflict.
The war triggered a severe humanitarian crisis, forcing thousands of Ukrainians to flee their homes.
Poland recorded the highest number of border crossings from Ukraine, followed by Hungary, Romania, and Russia.
Over 5.7 million people have sought refuge abroad, mostly in Europe, while an estimated 12.7 million people inside Ukraine urgently require humanitarian assistance.
Ukraine’s infrastructure has suffered extensively, with more than two million homes destroyed or damaged.
About 64% of the country’s electricity-generating capacity has been lost or occupied, and roughly 40% of its gas production facilities have been damaged.
The conflict has also devastated both countries’ economies, leading to a significant decline in GDP.
Since January 2022, Ukraine has received approximately $407 billion in aid from its international partners, including more than $118 billion from the United States.
Speaker of Parliament chides MPs
