A Ghanaian mother became emotional while filming her son at his US Air Force passing-out parade

A touching gospel song in the background expressed gratitude to God for bringing him from Ghana to this milestone

The trending video captured the heartfelt journey from Ghana to the US Air Force, inspiring many online

A proud mother, from Ghana, couldn’t hold back her tears as she expressed her happiness for her son, who had officially joined the United States Army.

Ghanaian mom sheds tears watching son’s US Air Force parade. Image credit: Mavis Afrakomah Gyas

In a moving video that has gone viral, one can see the mother recording her son during his passing-out parade, visibly emotional and full of gratitude.

The mother, in the US, recorded her son standing tall in his army uniform among other cadets.

The happiness of holding it together as she recorded was evident in her recorded video, and in the background was a sweet yet sombre gospel song playing about how God had brought her son from Ghana to be a soldier in the United States.

His mother, who has stood by him during dark and trying days, reported how proud she was of him for coming so far.

The emotional video not only represents her excitement as a parent, but it also symbolises everything it took, the struggle, the sacrifice, the prayers, for him to get there. The scene resonated with many viewers.

The combination of an emotional gospel song playing in the background and witnessing a young Ghanaian, who could come from an immigrant family, achieve such a milestone abroad made this video even more remarkable.

Many people who found the video on TikTok shared in congratulating the young soldier and his mother.

Pride and joy as Ghanaian son joins US Air Force

These moments remind us that there are more Ghanaians joining the Air Force over the years, often for the security of a stable career but also to provide for family back home.

They also show us the unique bond between mother and child, particularly during those proud moments when years of hard work and determination have paid off.

For the proud Ghanaian mother, the parade was more than just a ceremony; it was a dream fulfilled.

Watch the full video below:

As she watched her son march confidently in his uniform, her tears and words of praise said it all: God had truly brought them a long way.

In the latter part of the video, the mother could be seen hugging her son, tears streaming down her face, still in disbelief and overwhelmed with excitement.

The son was equally emotional, and the entire family shared in the joyous moment, celebrating together with pure happiness.

Former Citi FM sports journalist, Ebo Osei joins US Marines. Image source: @original_Ebo

