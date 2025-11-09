A young mother has narrated how her newborn baby was reported stolen from Agogo Presbyterian Hospital

Felicia Obenewaa Antwi narrated what happened when she went to the Hospital for a regular postnatal checkup

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions on Facebook after they read the story

A distressing incident has unfolded at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, located in the Ashanti Region, where an 11-day-old baby girl was allegedly abducted from her mother’s side, sending shockwaves through the community.

The distraught mother, Felicia Obenewaa Antwi, recounted the harrowing experience that occurred while she was at the hospital for a routine postnatal injection.

Ghanaian mother reacts as her baby is allegedly stolen from Agogo Presbyterian Hospital. Photo credit: @gettyimages.

Source: Getty Images

Newborn allegedly stolen from Agogo Presbyterian Hospital

After receiving care from the medical staff, she encountered an unfamiliar young woman in her early twenties who initiated a conversation with her.

Felicia recalled how the woman expressed a profound sorrow over the loss of her own newborn, stating,

She remarked that she found solace in seeing other newborns because hers had died shortly after birth." Felicia, empathising with her grief, offered comforting words, believing it might help heal the woman’s pain.

Shortly after their interaction, Felicia felt the need to use the restroom. In a moment of trust, she asked the woman to hold her baby for a brief period.

"When I returned, to my horror, she had vanished," Felicia recounted tearfully. Despite searching the hospital premises, the mysterious woman and her baby were nowhere to be found.

Witnesses in the vicinity reportedly noted seeing the unidentified woman leaving the hospital grounds calmly, baby in her arms, raising serious concerns about security lapses within the facility.

In a heart-wrenching video that has circulated on social media, Felicia made a desperate plea to the public, urging anyone who might have seen the woman or has any information about her missing child to step forward.

The woman was described as being in her early twenties, with a slender build; further details about her appearance remain unspecified.

The unsettling incident has ignited outrage across social media platforms, with many citizens advocating for enhanced security measures in hospitals to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital regarding the alarming situation, which adds to the growing public concern.

An 11-day-old infant is missing from Agogo Presbyterian Hospital. Photo credit: @gettyimages.

Source: Getty Images

Nurse and children die in Asokwa, Kumasi fire

In a separate devastating occurrence, a fire has tragically claimed the lives of a nurse and her three children at their residence in Gyinyase, located within the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased health worker, identified as a four-month-old household, was employed at the Kumasi South Hospital.

The blaze erupted on January 8, and despite the valiant rescue attempts by neighbours and local fire services, Linda and her children were unable to escape from their three-bedroom home.

Fortunately, other household occupants were rescued and are currently receiving medical treatment at the Kumasi South Hospital.

The bodies of Linda and her children have been transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further examination, and authorities have commenced a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of this tragic fire.

This incident follows reports that actor Mawuli Semevo was recently involved in a serious fire accident and is currently in critical condition, raising further concerns about fire safety in the region.

The aftermath of a fire that claimed the lives of a nurse and her three children at Gyinyase in the Asokwa Municipality. Photo credit: @citifm

Source: UGC

Baby dies in fire at Achimota

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a four-month-old household occupant was among those affected in a fire at a slum near Kissiman Junction, near Achimota-Samodak, on February 5.

More than 20 wooden homes and their belongings were destroyed in the early-morning fire on February 5.

Twelve minutes after the emergency call, firefighters from the Legon and Abelemkpe Fire Stations arrived to put out the fire.

Source: YEN.com.gh