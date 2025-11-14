UCC student Nal sells banana bread to support himself, sometimes going from hostel to hostel to make ends meet

A Ghanaian man known as Nal in TikTok storytelling has recounted an experience that is simultaneously relatable and motivating, emphasising that with patience and determination, anyone can reshape their future.

He began his journey quite modestly at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) as a banana bread vendor.

Life in those days was anything but rosy, and at times, he found himself walking from hostel to hostel, actively asking students to buy his banana bread, motivated to earn enough money just to feed himself and attend university.

People who knew him at the time probably would have never imagined that his life could change for the better based on what they saw of him, but this is what we call staying power.

Because of what went on in his life, he refused to let his own situation deter him. He continued to take what life threw at him and hoped, through patience and determination, that he could change his life.

His plot improved, and quite judiciously, his sustained effort led him to find himself in Canada as he was pursuing his master's degree. The master's program was only a part of life life-changing experience.

While pursuing his education, he created a life full of love and family. Nal got married and was able to bring his wife, Candy, to Canada, where they are currently raising a child together.

He has evolved from struggling to sell bread to his classmates into a life rich with love, opportunities, and security.

Nal's life is more than a personal success; it is a compelling message for people in hardship. He wrote a touching message on social media about his journey and encouraged others: "I may not know who my story inspired, but I just want to remind you out there: never give up on your dreams.

As long as you're still alive, you have every reason to start again. Take the first step. It may be small. But your situation isn't permanent. Keep moving!"

The story of Nal tells us that success often emerges out of times of struggle, and small, persistent steps can create life-changing results.

His life reminds us to stay resilient, to continue our journey to success despite setbacks, and that there will always be brighter days ahead.

From the hallways of UCC to a new life in Canada, Nal's story demonstrates to us that through determination, perseverance, and most importantly, hope, we can transform hardship into triumph.

