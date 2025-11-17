Tension is mounting in Kwahu, Eastern Region, following an attack on the chief of the Kwahu Traditional Area

The attack on the Kwahuhene's palace was carried out by armed men allegedly representing the state

The Nkawkaw and Kwahu Divisional Police Commands have responded to allegations relating to the attack

The Palace of the Paramount Chief of the Kwahu Traditional Area at Abene was attacked on November 17.

Citi News reported that the dawn attack was carried out by armed men dressed in police uniforms, claiming to be from the National Security.

Kwahuhemaa Nana Adwoa Gyemfua has gone missing after an attack on the Kwahu chief's palace. Credit: Asante Nation

Source: Facebook

Adom News reported that the chief, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III, said the armed men stormed the palace at Abene, where the queen mother resides, amid gunfire.

Residents reported hearing gunshots inside the palace before the alleged abduction of the Kwahuhemaa, Nana Adwoa Gyemfua, who was at the palace at the time of the attack.

In addition, the official Toyota Land Cruiser of the Kwahuhene was taken during the raid. Tracking information indicates that the vehicle is en route to Accra.

The motive behind the raid and the abduction remains unclear.

Both the Nkawkaw and Kwahu Divisional Police Commands have stated that they had no prior knowledge of any operations conducted by the personnel who identified themselves as national security agents.

Citi News sources indicate that the incident has intensified fear among residents in the area, amid ongoing tensions surrounding the Kwahu Chieftaincy disputes.

Authorities are yet to provide official statements, and investigations into the incident are reportedly underway.

Source: YEN.com.gh