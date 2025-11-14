Okronkronyi Nyame Somafo Yawoh, the leader of the Asomdwee Ntonton Som, is mourning the loss of lives in the El-Wak Stadium stampede

In a statement, Somafo Yawoh expressed grief at the passing of the six ladies, while consoling their families and assuring them of his prayers

He also commended President John Mahama for the initiatives to bring some relief to the families and to forestall future incidents

The leadership of Asomdwee Ntonton Som (Nkabom) has expressed profound grief over the tragic stampede at El-Wak Stadium that claimed six lives.

The six people, all females, passed away after a stampede occurred at the sports arena during a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) screening of potential recruits.

Asomdwee Ntonton Som leader, Somafo Yawoh, reacts to El-Wak Stadium Stampede. Photo source: @officialjdmahama

A statement released by the GAF indicated that the deceased and others who were injured had been sent to the 37 Military Hospital in the capital city.

Addressing Parliament, the acting Minister of Defence, Dr Casiel Ato Forson, disclosed that the stampede affected 34 people in total.

Apart from the six deceased, five others were said to be in a critical condition at the ICU, 12 were fairly critical, and the rest were stable.

He announced the suspension of the recruitment exercise and the constitution of a board of enquiry to investigate the unfortunate incident.

Watch Ato Forson's statement in Parliament below:

El-Wak Stampede: Asomdwee Ntonton's Somafo Yawoh grieves

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, the founder and leader of Asomdwee Ntonton Som, Okronkronyi Nyame Somafo Yawoh, expressed sorrow over the lost lives and the situation of the injured.

In a statement released on November 14, 2025, Somafo Yawoh was particularly saddened that three of the deceased came from the Central Region, where his church is headquartered.

"We are especially saddened by the loss of three (3) young women from the Central Region, home to the Temple of Rabbi. These victims were bright, promising individuals who aspired to serve their nation with dedication and purpose," he said.

He acknowledged the government's efforts to support affected families and prevent similar incidents in the future, commending a visit by the Deputy Minister of Defence to affected families in Mankessim and Kasoa on Friday, November 14, 2025, during which he announced a new directive from President John Dramani Mahama.

President John Mahama visits victims of the El-Wak Stampede at the 37 Military Hospital on November 12, 2025. Photo source: @1957news, @officialjdmahama

According to the announcement, the President has offered the opportunity for a family member of each deceased individual to be recruited in the Ghana Army.

"We commend the President for this thoughtful and compassionate initiative, which will undoubtedly bring some comfort to the grieving families," the statement said.

The religious leader also welcomed new measures introduced by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed, to prevent similar tragedies, including the establishment of nearly 15 screening centres across the country for applicants.

"These steps are timely and essential in preventing such tragedies in the future," the statement noted.

Somafo Yawoh assured that the church's thoughts and prayers remain with bereaved families as well as those currently receiving medical treatment following the stampede.

El-Wak stampede: Victim's father mourns daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Robert Nyamalor, the father of 22-year-old Priscilla, who passed away in the El-Wak Stadium stampede, had mourned his daughter.

Speaking emotionally on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Thursday, November 13, Robert Nyamalor described the incident as devastating.

He said he had been left heartbroken by the loss of his daughter..

