A Ghanaian man, Saeed Aminu, has praised Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson with a song for helping revive the economy

The cedi has appreciated steadily in 2025, inflation has declined, and food and fuel prices have dropped

While some credit Forson, the opposition NPP insists the gains are not due to any NDC policies

A Ghanaian man, Saeed Aminu, has taken to social media to celebrate and praise Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, for his efforts so far in reviving the economy.

Ghana's economy has experienced a major rebound since Dr Forson assumed office as Finance Minister.

Saeed Aminu, a Ghanaian man, composes a new song for Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson. Photo credit: @saeedaminu845/TikTok & Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson/Facebook.

To encourage and show appreciation, Saeed Aminu composed a song for the Finance Minister.

In a video circulating on social media, Aminu was heard singing the new song he composed for Dr Forson.

"Oh Ato, Ato Forson, Ato Forson has a long way to go, but has come to stay. Ministers may come, Ministers may go, but Ato Forson has come to stay. Ato, Ato, Ato Forson has a long way to go, but has come to stay," he sang.

Ato Forson's Appointment and the Cedi's Rise

Dr Ato Forson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, was appointed by President John Dramani Mahama in January 2025 to helm the Finance Ministry.

Since the beginning of the year, the Ghanaian cedi has been on a steady rise against major international trading currencies, dropping consistently from around GH¢15 to GH¢12.19 as of Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Esiam in the Central Region of Ghana. Photo credit: Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson/Facebook.

In addition, inflation has been declining for four consecutive months, falling to 21 per cent, according to the latest update from the Bank of Ghana.

This positive economic outlook has reportedly led to reduced prices for some food items in the country.

For instance, a Ghanaian man recently praised President Mahama after buying a ball of kenkey that previously sold for GH¢5 at GH¢3.

Prices of petroleum products have also plummeted significantly, with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) announcing a 15 per cent reduction in transportation fares.

NPP’s Response to Ato Forson’s Praise Singers

While some Ghanaians, including Saeed Aminu, have attributed the current economic outlook to Dr Ato Forson’s performance, many in the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) argue that he deserves no credit.

Former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has dismissed suggestions that the NDC deserves any praise for the recent appreciation of the cedi.

Speaking at a forum with the Young Executive Forum (YEF), the former Vice-President, who contested the 2024 presidential elections on the NPP ticket, stated that the ruling NDC government had not implemented any policy that could have contributed to the currency’s performance.

Ato Forson hails performance of the Cedi

