An old student of Opoku Ware School, Otuo Serebour Opoku-Ware, has become the valedictorian of the 2025 College of Engineering graduating class

Otuo Serebour Opoku-Ware's story is one of resilience and determination, considering that he was a General Arts student who later had to study Science

Social media users, especially old students of Opoku Ware, who saw the post, celebrated Otuo Serebour Opoku-Ware for his academic achievement

A young Ghanaian man, Otuo Serebour Opoku-Ware, became the best graduating student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology's (KNUST) College of Engineering. Otuo Serebour Opoku-Ware graduated with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 86.75.

His CWA was just slightly below the College's 2024 valedictorian, Isaac J. Oniti, who graduated with a CWA of 87.23.

Otuo Serebour Opoku-Ware graduates top of his 2025 class at the College of Engineering at KNUST.

A Facebook post indicated that Otuo Serebour Opoku-Ware attended Gilead Academy for his basic education and continued to Opoku-Ware School in the Ashanti Region. At Opoku-Ware School, he studied General Arts, with electives in Economics, Geography, Government, and Elective Mathematics. He graduated from OWASS with seven A’s and a B2 in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Despite offering General Arts, Otuo Serebour had a dream of becoming a civil engineer. He pursued further studies in Physics and Chemistry at Elite College to fulfil the prerequisites for an engineering degree. After passing these two prerequisites, he applied to KNUST, where he was admitted to the College of Engineering.

"After a purposeful year of teaching and exploring software engineering, Otuo entered the Civil Engineering program at KNUST. His university career was nothing short of historic. He consistently ranked at the top of his class from the first year through the final year and was recognised twice as the overall Best Student of the College of Engineering."

"Over his four-year program, he took 60 courses (151 credit hours), achieving an astonishing 57 A’s and 3 B’s, with a flawless straight-A record in his first, second, and final years. His lowest score was 69, while he achieved the highest possible score of 99 multiple times."

Despite his brilliance, Otuo Serebour was not only focused on his academics. He participated in other campus activities, including serving as Chair of the Trade and Technology Committee and as a member of the Academic Executive Board of the Civil Engineering Students’ Association. He was also known for volunteering to help students who had trailed a paper for a retake.

Netizens congratulate KNUST valedictorian

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Voice of KNUST on Facebook. Read them below:

Alexander Afriyie said:

"Legendary Opoku Ware Sch .Eiii. U people brag too much m Opoku ware is a legendary School?? Braggarts."

Benjamin Nii-Noi Mensah wrote:

"Guy be book warm....many Congrats."

Donkor Ernest said:

"Congratulations, Katakyie on your marvellous achievement."

Seth Obeng Awuah wrote:

"Great performance by all standards. Congratulations."

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah said:

"Kat. Otuo Serebour Opoku-Ware (BV 863), a former General Arts student of Opoku-Ware School, has been named the Overall Best Graduating student at the KNUST College of Engineering with a CWA of 86.75 in Civil Engineering. This incredible feat of a General Arts student becoming an engineering valedictorian is indeed something we can all be proud of. Congratulations Katakyie."

Felix Quacoe Baidoo graduates top of his 2025 class at the College of Arts and Built Environment at KNUST.

Felix Quacoe Baidoo emerges valedictorian at KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Felix Quacoe Baidoo, a 2025 graduate of KNUST, emerged as the valedictorian of the College of Arts and Built Environment.

His CWA of 83.07 was higher than that of the 2024 valedictorian, Bansi Eliasu Yahaya, whose CWA was 81.04.

Several social media users who saw the post congratulated Felix Quacoe Baidoo for his achievement and wished him well.

