Democracy Hub convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor has shared that he was robbed near the Achimota Overhead on the evening of November 20.

The renowned lawyer shared that he lost several valuable items in the reported attack.

In a Facebook post, Barker-Vormawor listed the items stolen as his MacBook, iPad, Google Pixel 9, GH₵9,500 in cash, credit cards, house keys, two wallets, Sony headphones, and several books.

He later shared that he found the phone on the floor, and it had suffered extensive damage.

“Google Pixel found. Must have fallen when he was running. But car tyres got to it first!”

He praised one Detective Chief Inspector Victor Mensah of the Achimota Police Station as being helpful following the attack.

"It’s heartwarming when a police officer shows that much empathy and concern when you report a matter."

Barker-Vormawor eventually brought some levity to the incident, joking about one of the last times he used his MacBook.

