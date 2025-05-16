A once loyal member of the FixTheCountry Movement, identified as Nicholas, has sadly passed away

Convener for the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has announced the passing of one of the members of the group.

In a heartbreaking X post, Mr Barker-Vormawor noted that the man identified as Nicholas succumbed to a short illness.

" I’ve just learned that my friend—my brother—and once comrade in the #FixTheCountry movement, Nicholas, passed away yesterday. Just like that. He had been feeling unwell just yesterday. And now, he is gone," Mr Barker-Vormawor wrote on his wall.

He shared some fond memories of the man he described as a brother, recounting his passion for positive change and his patriotic nature.

"It’s hard to say 'former colleague.' But that’s what he became, after he chose to leave #FixTheCountry—when we made it clear that we would not contest the 2024 elections.

"Nicholas believed that revolutions that don’t end in taking power are just theatre. He wanted something more. He wanted to change the world—and he believed political power was the only way," he added.

Despite his commitment to the Movement, Mr Barker-Vormawor noted that Nicholas parted ways with them to join the National Democratic Congress.

Oliver, in his now-viral X post, expressed grief and wished his good friend and former colleague well in his next life.

FixTheCountry Movement protests economic hardships

The #FixTheCountry Movement is a Ghanaian social and political movement that began in May 2021, driven by young citizens demanding better governance, accountability, and improved living conditions in Ghana.

It started as a social media campaign and quickly grew into a broader national movement, attracting international attention.

The hashtag #FixTheCountry trended on Twitter in Ghana after young people expressed frustration over economic hardship, unemployment, corruption, poor infrastructure, and lack of social services.

The movement gained momentum after a planned protest was initially blocked by the police, igniting more outrage.

The campaign was largely non-partisan, with many participants emphasising that their dissatisfaction wasn’t with one political party, but with the overall state of governance in Ghana over the years.

Netizens mourn Nicholas

Netizens who saw the post about Nicholas' passing were heartbroken. Many in the comments section expressed their heartfelt condolences.

