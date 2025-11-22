A fire broke out at a plastic factory site at Weija Junction, Greater Accra, destroying several raw materials used by the industry

In a video on social media, the personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) could be seen fighting the fire

The GNFS deployed eight fire pumps, and one officer had been reported injured, with the cause still under investigation

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is battling a major industrial fire that started earlier today, Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the Charkieh Plastics Factory site at Weija Junction in the Greater Accra Region.

Due to the intensity of the fire, the GNFS deployed eight fire tenders and other necessary equipment from the Greater Accra and Central Regions to fight the blaze.

Fire razes a plastic factory at Weija Juction, Greater Accra. Photo credit: GNFS

Source: Facebook

The Service also called for support from Weija, Kasoa, Anyaa, Circle, the Industrial Area, the National Headquarters, Madina, and Dansoman. Additionally, two assemblies—the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly—provided water to aid the firefighting efforts.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Fire Officer, ACFO II Rashid Kwame Nisawu, the blaze involves plastics. He noted that although the nature of the fire posed a significant threat, they had managed to contain it to prevent it from spreading to other areas.

Several firefighters are currently at the scene, working tirelessly to extinguish the flames.

ACFO II Rashid Kwame Nisawu confirmed that one firefighter sustained an injury during the operation. "One of our men has suffered burns on the ear," he said.

He assured the general public, especially residents living close to the site, that the fire has been contained and will be fully extinguished before the team leaves.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to fire an Weija Junction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the firefighting videos shared by the GNFS on Facebook. Read them below:

Herty Nana Frempomaa Adu said:

"Good work done. But I urge you to do extensive fire education to Ghanaians. Talking about acts, thus the lay done fire protocol factories or shops must know."

Bra Kojo Jerry wrote:

"This man a dey feel am pass."

Nana Adjoa Darko said:

"God Strengthen you always. Kudos."

Jambon B Job Jambon wrote:

"May God protect you all officers."

Alexander Kwasi Ansong said:

"Fire fighters at work. Well done comrades."

Fire Guts Accra Tourist Info Centre

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Tourist Information Centre and Rockstones Office were razed by fire in the early hours of Monday, August 4, 2025.

The cause of the fire was not readily known, but the Director of Diaspora Affairs, Kofi Okyere-Darko, shared the sad news at around 2 am on his Facebook wall.

Social media users who watched videos of the inferno expressed disbelief and asked questions on the fire preparedness of the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh