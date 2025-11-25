Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dominic Ayine has filed a formal response to a lawsuit challenging what plaintiffs describe as discriminatory religious practices at Wesley Girls’ Senior High School (SHS).

The suit, filed on 24th December 2024 by private legal practitioner Shafic Osman, invokes the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Articles 2(1)(b) and 130(1)(a) of the 1992 Constitution.

The action challenges the school’s alleged restrictions on Muslim students, including claims that they are barred from wearing the hijab, fasting during Ramadan, and observing other Islamic practices, actions the plaintiffs argue violate constitutional protections for religious freedom.

In its response, the Attorney General rejects the assertion that the school’s policies are unlawful.

The Attorney General argued that Wesley Girls SHS, established and operated under the Methodist Church of Ghana, is entitled to maintain rules consistent with its Methodist heritage and doctrines.

According to the AG, the school’s faith-based identity grants it the authority to set standards of conduct and religious practice on campus, even when such rules restrict the expression of other faiths.

