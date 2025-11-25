A young man has expressed displeasure over the posture of the Attorney General

He called for the dismissal of Dominic Ayine, accusing him of trying to cause chaos

Netizens who reacted to the post have also shared their views on the matter

A Ghanaian man has called for the dismissal of the Attorney General, Dominic Ayine, over his posturing regarding the lawsuit against Wesley Girls' High School over alleged religious discrimination.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @peace.dawah.media, the man, who seemed incensed, criticised Dominic Ayine, accusing him of trying to create chaos in the country.

A Ghanaian man has called on the President to dismiss Dominic Ayine.Credit: KwesiHubert/X, @Wesley Girls/Facebook

"This current Attorney General in Ghana, it must be that he does not know what he is doing. The President of Ghana must sack this Attorney General for bringing another chaos in Ghana. Why is this Attorney General bringing this issue again?"

He then went ahead to play old videos of President Mahama speaking about what he termed religious discrimination against Muslim girls, where some Muslims were allegedly forced to attend church services in schools.

The man concluded by admonishing persons of the Muslim faith to prioritise Islamic schools to avoid issues of religious discrimination.

AG files response to lawsuit

This comes after the Attorney-General, Justice Dominic Ayine, filed his response challenging the lawsuit alleging discriminatory religious practices at Wesley Girls’ Senior High School.

According to the Office, Wesley Girls’ SHS is entitled to maintain rules consistent with its Methodist heritage and doctrines, as it was established and is operated under the Methodist Church of Ghana.

The lawsuit, filed back in December 2024, challenges the school’s alleged restrictions on Muslim students, including claims that they are barred from wearing the hijab.

Osman also mentioned opposition to fasting during Ramadan and other Islamic practices. He stressed that the restrictions violate constitutional protections for religious freedom.

Shafic Osman clarifies lawsuit

In a Facebook post on November 25, Shafic Osman reacted to claims made by some people regarding his lawsuit.

Offering clarity on some issues raised, he denied claims that one of the reasons for filing the suit was to demand the construction of mosques in schools for Muslim students.

He also bemoaned the notion held by some individuals who see students as mere visitors who do not have constitutional rights.

“Nobody is asking to build a mosque in our case. Commentary like this poisons public sentiments. But even if we were, the analysis cannot be to simplistically reduce spaces with a public character to a three-bedroom house in which you grant sleeping space in the boys’ quarters to a visitor.

The idea of the student as a passing visitor whose interests are not protected constitutionally is problematic.We have an imagination deficit in this country. We can’t imagine the community we are building past the inertia we’ve locked ourselves in,” he wrote.

The Supreme Court is hearing the discrimination case against Wesley Girls Senior High School

Watch the video below:

Reactions to calls for dismissal of AG

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the matter.

Ephraim Elik stated:

“Why will you send your child to a mission school as a Muslim while there are lots of Muslim schools?”

Cool Hommy replied:

“My question is, do Islamic schools allow Christian children to dress how they want? Let's be serious.”

MANDELA STUDIOS added:

“He won’t sack him. Do Muslims allow other religions in their schools? My sister went to TI Ahmadiyya, and they were forced to wear the hijab.”

Gey Hey alumna recounts experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old student of Wesley Girls recounted her story as a Muslim student in the school.

Fathia Ayodele Kareem, a young Ghanaian medical doctor who attended Wesley Girls’ Senior High School from 2006 to 2009, said the extent of religious intolerance left much to be desired.

