Wesley Girls' vs. Shafic Osman: Chief Imam Urged to Intervene in Impasse, Details Emerge
- Saddick Adams has got people talking in the wake of his reaction to the lawsuit against Wesley Girls' High School
- Speaking on his show, he called on revered individuals such as the National Chief Imam of Ghana to help resolve the matter
- Social media users who took to the comment section have shared varied opinions
An appeal has been made to the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, regarding the lawsuit against Wesley Girls' High School over alleged religious discrimination against Muslim students.
Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams, who made the appeal, said the respected religious leader, in conjunction with the leadership of other faith-based groups, could help resolve the issue.
Speaking on the matter on his show on Angel FM, Saddick Adams indicated that the issue must be addressed very carefully and in a manner that does not degenerate into something unpleasant.
“The case at hand, I know, is at the Constitutional Court, but for me, I think we should call upon some leaders like the Chief Imam. Let’s call the Christian Council, let’s call the Catholic Bishops’ Conference. Looking at how the Chief Imam is able to celebrate his birthday in a church, and how the Catholic Bishops can also go to the Chief Imam for prayers, let these leaders meet over this.”
Wesley Girls' has its identity
Saddick Adams had earlier stated that the identity and founding principles upon which Wesley Girls’ High School was established are very important and should not be lost.
He therefore disagreed with the assertion by some calling for a mosque to be on the campus of Wesley Girls'.
“For Wesley Girls, the fear is that a day will come when, although we established this school as a Wesley Methodist school, it could get to a point where there will only be Muslims or traditionalists. Then they lose the doctrines for which the school was established. The identity is what they do not want to lose.
AG files response
This comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed in December 2024 by Ghanaian lawyer Shafic Osman challenging the school’s alleged restrictions on Muslim students, including claims that they are barred from wearing the hijab.
Saddick Adams refutes calls for Wesley Girls’ to build a mosque, urges acceptance of the school’s identity
Osman, in his suit, cites Wesley Girls' opposition to fasting during Ramadan and to observing other Islamic practices.
The Attorney-General, Justice Dominic Ayine, on his part, responded to the lawsuit, challenging the claims of discriminatory religious practices at Wesley Girls’ Senior High School.
He maintained that Wesley Girls’ SHS was established and is operated under the Methodist Church of Ghana and is entitled to maintain rules consistent with its Methodist heritage and doctrines.
At the time of writing, the post by Shafic Osman had generated a lot of reactions.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to appeals for the Chief Imam’s involvement
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views on the concerns raised by Saddick Adams.
@francisoduro-n1k stated:
“This isn’t what Ghana needs now. Instead of putting pressure on the government to create jobs for the youth so they can work and better their lives, we are here talking about this basic thing. There are a lot of religious schools in Ghana; that’s why the Education Ministry provides various school options for students to choose from when completing JHS. So what’s the problem?”
@coachafrane3521 stated:
“We had a small mosque at Kumasi Anglican Secondary School for the Muslims back in 2021.”
@manuellasikalarbi9904 wrote:
“I went to AMASS from 2014–2017. It was not compulsory to wear the veil; however, we were going to church outside campus every Sunday, and it was not an issue. I don’t see why this Wesley Girls issue is generating so much traffic.”
Gey Hey old recounts experience
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an alumna of Wesley Girls' High School has recounted her experience as a Muslim student.
In a post, Fathia Ayodele Kareem, a young Ghanaian medical doctor, opined that the extent of religious intolerance left much to be desired.
