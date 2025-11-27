Thunderstorms are expected in some major parts of the country, according to the Ghana Meteorological Agency

The Ghana Meteorological Agency's weather update noted that areas from at least four regions are likely to be affected

The agency highlighted areas that were expected to remain dry despite the oncoming thunderstorms

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of localised thunderstorms, and rainfall is expected later today across Accra, Kasoa, and parts of the Ashanti Region.

The update came in its 24-hour forecast issued on November 27.

According to the notice, likely to be affected include Accra, Kasoa, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, and Sefwi Bekwai.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency reported that mist and fog patches formed over coastal, forest, and hilly areas in the early hours, reducing visibility for commuters.

By mid-morning, sunny conditions are expected nationwide, but these will give way to unstable weather patterns in the afternoon.

The agency says thunderstorms or rain will affect parts of the coastal belt, as well as the middle and transition zones, continuing into the evening.

Northern Ghana is expected to remain fairly dry and slightly hazy throughout the day.

The forecast also notes relatively cool nighttime and early morning temperatures over the upper regions, while sea conditions are expected to remain rough.

