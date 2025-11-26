Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has spoken in support of religious inclusion amid the religious discrimination lawsuit against Wesley Girls’ High School.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, November 25, he addressed concerns over alleged restrictions placed on Muslim students at the school, restrictions that are now the subject of a Supreme Court case.

“...there is some ongoing debate on restriction of Muslim students in Wesley Girls which conflicts with International Human Rights standard and even standard expected of us in Ghana’s constitution under Article 33(5) and 26(1) of the constitution."

“And then to assure or colleagues that we have a duty to uphold the rights of every Ghanaian child and citizen. No right is divisible and that we will not countenance any action by any person to deny any Ghanaian girl the opportunity to practice any religion."

Source: YEN.com.gh