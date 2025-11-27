Ghanaian football icon Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ has earned a place on the newly constituted Ministerial Sports Advisory Board

His appointment injects experience, credibility and extensive football expertise into a team tasked with helping reshape the future of Ghana’s sports sector

The decision has been well-received online, with many netizens celebrating the inclusion of the former Black Stars captain on the nine-member advisory board

Ghana’s Minister of Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, has inaugurated a fresh Ministerial Advisory Board tasked with guiding policy direction and supporting long-term planning for the country’s sporting sector.

The announcement was made in Accra on November 26, 2025, signalling a renewed push to strengthen administration and development across various disciplines.

Abedi Pele takes his oath as he is inaugurated into the nine-member Ministerial Sports Advisory Board.

Abedi Pele named on Ministerial Sports Advisory Board

Addressing guests, the Buem legislator stressed that the board will play an active role rather than serve as a ceremonial body, as cited by Ghanaweb.

He explained that members will be expected to offer strategic insight in areas such as youth growth, governance and the overall expansion of inclusive sporting opportunities nationwide.

The group brings together respected personalities from diverse fields, including diplomacy, education, policing, finance, industry and private enterprise.

Among them is the iconic Abedi Ayew Pele, whose presence represents the ministry’s desire to blend practical experience with policy reform.

Below is the full complement of the advisory board:

Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams (MP) – Minister for Sports and Recreation (Chairman) Mrs. Wilhelmina Asamoah – Chief Director, Ministry of Sports and Recreation Amb. Alexander Grant Ntrakwa – Head of Delivery, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Stephen Kwaku Owusu – Technical Advisor, Ministry of Education Ms. Amerley Nuno-Amarteifio – Director of Legal, Ministry of Finance Mr. Cleanse Tsonam Akpeloo – CEO, Suku Technologies / AGI Representative COP Lydia Yaako Donkor – Director-General, CID Mr. Abedi Ayew Pele – Former Black Stars Captain Mr. Michael Esuon – Director, Finance & Administration, Ministry of Sports and Recreation (Secretary)

Reacting to the involvement of the three-time African Footballer of the Year, Kofi Adams described the moment as deeply meaningful.

He noted that Abedi’s decision to accept the invitation was significant, given his quiet life since retiring from playing.

Abedi Pele Gets Role on Ghana's Ministerial Sports Advisory Board.

"I consider it a humbling privilege that he responded to my invitation to serve once again, this time, not on the pitch, but at the policy table," he wrote on X.

"His acceptance is a testament to his enduring love for Ghana and to our collective responsibility to ensure that legends like him are not only celebrated but also included in shaping the next chapter of our sporting future.

"We are deeply honoured to have his wealth of experience, his wisdom, and his unmatched insight as part of this journey. Ghana wins when its heroes return to serve."

Below is a video of his swearing-in:

What Abedi Pele adds to the Sports Advisory Board?

Abedi, who was ignored for the top 100 footballers list, joins the board with a reputation for nurturing emerging talent and advocating for stronger youth structures.

His new position is expected to enhance collaboration between technical leaders and former athletes as the ministry seeks to revive grassroots programmes, improve infrastructure and uplift national teams.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have responded warmly to the announcement. YEN.com.gh has sampled views from X (formerly Twitter):

@UmarQhindkhing wrote:

"Long overdue. Kudos to the ministry."

@samuelzando1 added:

"Congratulations, Legend, and I wish you all the best."

@pauladdo2017 shared:

"Abedi Pele all the way. He deserves it."

@DeenAlshukry commented:

"Masha Allah."

@dzebu_nelson summed up:

"Reset."

In other news, Abedi Pele and GFA president Kurt Okraku have been appointed to the government committee responsible for coordinating Ghana’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Abedi Pele honours President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ touched many hearts when he paid a warm tribute to President John Dramani Mahama.

The two shared a special moment during the 65th anniversary celebration of their alma mater, Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO).

