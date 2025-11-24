The government has said the 15% tariff imposed on Ghana’s cocoa and selected agricultural exports from the US has been fully removed.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said US diplomats formally communicated the decision to Ghana’s Mission in Washington, D.C.

The government says the 15% tariff imposed on Ghana’s exports to the US by the Trump administration has been fully removed. Credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Ablakwa said the reversal took effect on November 13, 2025, following the signing of a new Executive Order by US President Donald Trump.

The tariff removal rolls back a policy introduced during the Trump administration, which had placed significant cost burdens on Ghana’s cocoa exports to the American market.

The rescission covers not only cocoa but a wide range of Ghanaian agricultural products, including cashew nuts, avocados, bananas, mangoes, oranges, limes, plantains, pineapples, guavas, coconuts, ginger, and assorted peppers.

Government officials estimate that with Ghana exporting an average of 78,000 metric tons of cocoa beans to the U.S. annually—at a spot price of about $5,300 per metric ton—eliminating the tariff could yield an additional $60 million (approximately GHC 667 million) in revenue each year.

The government has welcomed the announcement, describing it as a major boost to one of Ghana’s most strategic export sectors.

The U.S. remains the world’s largest importer of chocolate and cocoa products, making tariff-free access particularly critical for Ghana’s export earnings and market competitiveness.

Ablakwa added that Ghana and the United States are committed to strengthening cooperation and advancing mutually beneficial economic relations in the years ahead.

About Ghana's trade with the US

According to the US trade office, total goods trade with Ghana was $2.1 billion in 2024.

US goods exports to Ghana in 2024 were $967.3 million, up 12.3% from 2023 while US goods imports from Ghana in 2024 were $1.2 billion, down 28.0% from 2023.

The US goods trade deficit with Ghana was $204.4 million in 2024, a 73.3% increase over 2023.

The US imports over $200 million worth of cocoa products from Ghana.

Source: Getty Images

Which countries have Trump's tariffs hit hardest?

There is a new 34% tariff on goods from China, on top of an existing 20% levy. This brought total duties to at least 54%.

Japan and India have been slapped with tariff rates of 24% and 26% respectively. Goods from Vietnam and Cambodia will be hit with 46% and 49% respectively.

Higher levies will also fall on much smaller nations, with products from the southern African country of Lesotho facing 50%.

Source: YEN.com.gh