An Ohio senator, Bernie Moreno, has tabled a bill to get rid of dual citizenship in the US.

This would mean Ghanaians and other foreign nationals in the US will not be able to maintain Ghanaian citizenship if they naturalise.

Ghanaians, Other Nationals Could Be Barred From Being Dual Citizens of US if New Legislation Passes

Current laws in the US allow people to maintain citizenship with the US and another country, provided that country permits it.

Moreno, an Ohio Republican, is originally from Colombia and immigrated to the US with his family as a child.

He became a US citizen and renounced his Colombian citizenship when he turned 18.

"It was an honour to pledge an oath of allegiance to the United States of America and only to the United States of America… being an American citizen is an honour and a privilege − and if you want to be an American, it’s all or nothing."

USA Today reported that Moreno's bill would give dual citizens a year to renounce either their U.S. or foreign citizenship.

It says the current policy "may create conflicts of interest and divided loyalties."

