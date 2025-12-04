The WASSCE results of two of the Ofori Panin Senior High School NSMQ contestants have come out

The alleged result slip of the Ofori Panin boys shows how brilliant the boys are, proving how deserving they were of the praise in the 2025 NSMQ

Netizens have thronged the comment section, pouring in congratulatory messages and commending the school for its contribution to the students’ academic performance

The 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result slip of two OPASS NSMQ 2025 contestants has surfaced.

The 2025 Ofori Panin Senior High School (OPASS) graduates who represented the school in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have made the school proud following the release of their WASSCE results.

The young and brilliant boys, Odei Harrison Nana and Odei Cephas Nana, performed exceptionally well in the WASSCE exams, scoring straight As in all eight courses, according to a result slip shared by Macxy Fii Aguddey on Facebook and seen by YEN.com.gh.

The boys became a national topic when they represented OPASS on the national quiz platform, and although they did not reach the finals, their impressive performance earned widespread commendation from Ghanaians.

One of their performance that impressed many was the NSMQ opening contest.

Ofori Panin SHS dominated with 79 points against Kpando SHS and Awe SHTS.

Mfantsipim School, also known as Botwe however won this year's competition making it their fourth trophy.

Despite OPASS’s consistently stellar performance throughout the history of the quiz, the ultimate trophy had always eluded them, a challenge the school is now determined to conquer.

Peeps react to OPASS boys’ WASSCE results

Social media users who saw the slip commended the boys, with many stating that this level of performance was expected of them.

Others also used the platform to appreciate the teaching and non-teaching staff who, in any way, contributed to the young and brilliant boys’ achievements in school.

Twum Danso Derrick wrote:

"Congratulations to them and the great support from both the teaching and non-teaching staff of my alma mater, Opass-Mpayinfoɔ."

Emmanuel Agbayiza wrote:

"Congratulations to them."

Benjamin Ben wrote:

"These guys are serious. Congratulations to them."

Maxwell Tufour wrote:

"Wow. Very beautiful results. Congratulations to them."

Ismaila Sindi wrote:

"Congratulations to them and all the hardworking teachers of Ofori Panin Senior High School – OPASS."

Eddie Murphy Deuces added:

"Congratulations to them."

James Ntiri added:

"Students who took SHS seriously."

