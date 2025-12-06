Convenor of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo Hosi, warned that Ghanaians will not allow politicians to abolish the Office of the Special Prosecutor

He stressed that the OSP’s policy purpose must be preserved, even if reforms or improvements are needed for current officeholders

Senyo Hosi urged legal deficiencies to be addressed through legislation rather than scrapping the institution

Senyo Hosi, the convenor of the One Ghana Movement, cautioned Parliament that Ghanaians will not allow any politician to abolish the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

According to Senyo Hosi, the policy rationale behind its creation is important to Ghana’s democratic governance and should not be scrapped simply because of concerns about the performance of individuals currently holding office.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, Senyo Hosi said national leaders must differentiate between the challenges of the current officeholders and the purpose of the OSP.

“We should be able to separate the effectiveness of the person who is there from the policy value of the office. If you tell me you want to scrap the OSP today, what are you going to replace it with?”

Senyo Hosi admitted that although reforms may be needed, he insisted that the main objective of creating the OSP must not be compromised.

“Because we cannot scrap the policy objective. We can decide to change the policy tomorrow and come up with a more potent way of exercising its powers. But that policy value must not be lost on us.”

Senyo Hosi indicated that any legal deficiencies should be addressed through proper legislation rather than abolishing the institution.

“If there are legal issues with it, legitimise it. But these conversations that go left and right, as if we do not want anybody controlling what we politicians do or do not do, are misplaced.”

Mahama Ayariga calls for scrapping Of OSP

Mr. Hosi’s comments come after the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, called for the scrapping of the OSP. Mahama Ayariga argued that the Attorney-General’s Office should take over all corruption investigations and prosecutions if the OSP is scrapped.

The Majority Leader questioned why the Attorney-General’s Office had not been well-resourced while the OSP had received massive support but had failed to produce results.

Meanwhile, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu petitioned President John Mahama to remove Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng following allegations he made against him.

However, Mr. Hosi urged Ghanaian leaders to separate the struggles of current officeholders from the purpose of the institution.

“We should be able to separate the effectiveness of the person who is there from the policy value of the office. If you tell me you want to scrap the OSP today, what are you going to replace it with?” he said on The Big Issue on Saturday, December 12.

“Policy has only one house, which is politics, and it has only one goal, which is the people. In this case, the people have spoken. We need accountability, and an independent one at that. Parliament should hear this loud and clear: we will not allow any politician to undermine the policy intent of the OSP. Those who want to even ride on Martin Kpebu to do it should forget it. Martin Kpebu is not against the policy intent of the OSP,” he added.

