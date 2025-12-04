Former speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Oquaye has criticised the OSP over bail conditions imposed on lawyer Martin Kpebu

Oquaye described the bail requirement for landed property as a violation of suspects’ human rights

OSP said Kpebu was arrested after a confrontation where he allegedly insulted officers during a visit to their Accra office

Former speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye has condemned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over the bail condition imposed on private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu.

According to the veteran politician, bail conditions are currently being abused by the security agencies in Ghana.

He described the one imposed on Kpebu by the OSP, helmed by Kissi Agyabeng, as "onerous" and a violation of human rights.

Oquaye, who served under President Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2021, questioned why suspects are required to justify their bail with landed property.

He said that with such heavy bail conditions, he wonders what would happen if suspects who do not own landed property need to secure their freedom from the security agencies.

“Bail being used to show people where the power lies is not a new matter. We have known this since legal practice decades ago—bail being manipulated in this regard. There is no principle of law anywhere in any civilised country where the bail that must be justified must have a landed property in the name of the person who is a suspect," he said.

“Because that means that people who don't have landed property, therefore, can never get bail? What is this? These are matters of principle, issues of law, issues of human rights,” he said in an interview with TV3.

OSP justifies Martin Kpebu's arrest

Martin Kpebu was arrested and detained for several hours on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at the OSP’s head office in Accra. He was later released that night.

According to the Director of Strategy, Research and Communication, Samuel Appiah Darko, Kpebu was arrested after he engaged in a heated confrontation with OSP officers, during which he allegedly insulted them.

He explained that the altercation occurred after OSP guards reminded Kpebu of the expected code of conduct on the premises.

“He reacted angrily to the reminder and insulted the guards. They issued a formal warning about his conduct, but he insisted he could act as he pleased and threatened to report them. He told them they are nobodies—even their boss, the head of the agency, is nobody and will be removed soon,” Darko explained.

OSP inspects Martin Kpebu's property

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that OSP escorted Martin Kpebu to inspect his landed property as part of the conditions for his bail.

The move was part of ongoing probe into allegations the renowned lawyer reportedly made against the OSP.

A video shared on Facebook by Citi FM captured the moment Martin Kpebu was driven in a white Toyota pickup truck from the premises of the OSP head office in Accra to inspect the landed property.

The Toyota pickup vehicle was followed by two black 4-wheel cars, one resembling a Prado, and another black saloon car.

