Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has warned individuals misusing social media to spread fear and panic

Speaking at the opening of the Volta Regional Command of the NSB, Mubarak urged social media users to cease creating panic or face legal consequences

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between security agencies fight crime and protect the citizenry from all potential harm

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has issued a strong warning to individuals who use social media platforms to spread fear and panic among the citizenry.

He stated that Ghana’s security agencies are now equipped with the capability to track and arrest anyone involved in such activities.

The Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak warns online fear mongers. Photo credit: Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the opening of the Volta Regional Command of the National Signals Bureau (NSB) on Friday, December 5, 2025, Muntaka Mubarak cautioned social media users to stop misusing their digital platforms to create fear and panic.

“To our citizens who use online technology and other means to create panic and fear, the time to stop is now. I assure you, we will come after you,” he was reported to have said in a Graphic online publication.

“You will need to stop, or we will come after you. Now, we have the tools to track you, monitor your activities, and trace you wherever you may be hiding,” he added.

Expansion of NSB regional presence strengthens security

He noted that the expansion of the NSB’s regional presence has bolstered national security operations.

He mentioned that the Eastern Regional Office in Koforidua, which opened in September, would soon be followed by new offices in Sunyani and Techiman, serving the Bono and Bono East regions.

The Interior Minister further explained that, by the end of the year, four new regional commands are expected to become operational.

These additions will bring intelligence support closer to local communities and enhance coordination between security agencies.

The newly established Volta Regional Command, equipped with advanced surveillance systems, analytical tools, and real-time data technology, will serve as a key hub for intelligence gathering, significantly improving the speed of security responses in the area.

Muntaka Mubarak urged the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and Ghana Prisons Service to collaborate closely with the NSB, emphasizing that security challenges cannot be managed by any single agency alone.

He reassured the public that the upgraded systems were not designed to invade privacy.

“This facility is not intended to spy on you. It is here to ensure that every citizen can go about their duties without looking over their shoulder,” he said.

Additionally, the Minister highlighted ongoing improvements to the NSB office in Labone and the strengthening of cyber intelligence operations, which have enhanced investigations into online crimes and bolstered public safety.

He commended the Acting Director-General and NSB staff for their dedication, acknowledging that their efforts are vital to the country’s national security.

Mr. Muntaka encouraged residents of the Volta Region to support the new command, assuring them that it is fully prepared to protect the public, secure the country’s borders, and maintain national stability.

The Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, announces that recruitment into the security services will be conducted online from start to finish. Photo credit: Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Security services recruitment goes fully online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Government of Ghana announced that the recruitment process for the country’s security services will now be conducted online.

This move followed the tragic stampede at the El-Wak Stadium during the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise.

The new online system aimed to prevent such incidents and ensure a safer and more efficient recruitment process into the security services.

