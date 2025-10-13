Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has opened up on the profit that the family made from the late legend’s one-week observance

The one-week observance for the highlife great was held on August 30, 2025, at the Black Star Square, with many prominent Ghanaians in attendance

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu also reiterated that Daddy Lumba's funeral would occur on December 6 in Kumasi despite some recent legal challenges

Daddy Lumba’s family head (abusuapanin) has stirred reactions on social media after opening up about the profits the family made during the late singer’s one-week observance.

Legendary Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

A one-week observance was held to honour his memory on August 30, 2025, at the Black Star Square in Accra.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from all sectors of Ghanaian society, including political leaders such as former President Nana Akufo-Addo, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and minority leader Alexander Afenyo Markin.

Showbiz personalities, including Sarkodie, Kwabena Kwabena, Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi, and Pat Thomas, also attended to pay their respects to their late colleague.

Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin speaks about one-week

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin, Kofi Owusu, provided an account of the money raised during the event.

Speaking with Gossips24tv, he brushed aside rumours that the family incurred debts from organising the programme and said they made a handsome profit instead.

“There is no truth to that rumour. The programme went beautifully, and we did not incur any debt. We received so much help from everyone. I must commend the press as well for coming in numbers to cover it well. Although the sheer number of pressmen even stopped some people from coming to donate, we still managed to receive so many donations and make a handsome return,” he stated.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu also reiterated that the funeral would come off on December 6 as scheduled, despite Akosua Serwaa’s court case.

Donations received at Daddy Lumba’s one-week

Numerous prominent Ghanaians donated to the Lumba family during the one-week observance, with many being reported on at the time.

According to the Daily Graphic, Akufo-Addo donated GH₵ 100,000, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia donated GH₵ 50,000, while the Ghana Police Service donated GH₵ 30,000.

Former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) and NPP flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, donated GH₵ 10,000, former Manhyia MP Matthew Opoku Prempeh donated GH₵ 5,000, while former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten also donated GH₵ 5,000.

Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin speaks on widow controversy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin stated that Priscilla Ofori-Atta, aka Odo Broni, was the late singer's legitimate widow.

In an interview, Kofi Owusu said the highlife legend married her in a traditional ceremony, contrary to rumours on social media that she was a 'side chick'.

