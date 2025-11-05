The son of Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene has cleared the air on certain claims about his father

The young man refuted claims that his father was after financial gains and , therefore, heavily involved in Daddy Lumba’s funeral planning

, Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the statements

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Abusuapanin Victor Kofi is trending following an interview granted by a young man reported to be his son.

In the video, which has since gone viral online, the young man, dressed in a black shirt, expressed unhappiness over comments made about his father in the wake of Daddy Lumba’s passing and his planned funeral.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s son is unhappy wth the allegations made against his son. Photo credit: @G24/TikTok, @manuelphotography_official/Instgram

Source: UGC

Delving into details, he confessed that he and his other siblings, if they had their way, would have preferred for their father to vacate his role as the head of Daddy Lumba’s family due to the insults and invectives being hurled at their father, especially on social media.

The young man, who looked displeased, dismissed claims made by some that his father saw the passing of Daddy Lumba as an opportunity to make money.

“People think it is because of Lumba’s passing that the Abusuapanin wants to make money out of it, but that is not the case. He just wants things to be done properly.”

According to him, his father was a fulfilled man, adding that his only interest in the wake of Daddy Lumba’s passing was to ensure that everything was done accordingly and properly.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu makes peace with Ernestina Fosu. Photo credit: @UGC

Source: TikTok

He then made a passionate appeal to persons interested in Daddy Lumba’s funeral to desist from making disrespectful comments about his father.

“Sometimes I am pained by some of the utterances because if you do not know someone, you tend to disregard the person and say certain things you would not have said if my dad was present.They should carefully listen to the man and how he speaks; he only wants peace. Looking at the stature of Daddy Lumba, he does not want confusion.”

Abusuapanin and Ernestina Fosu make peace

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu has settled his differences with his niece, Ernestina Fosu, bringing an end to all hostilities.

This happened during their meeting with the Sumankwahene in Kumasi on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Videos making rounds online captured an adorable moment when Daddy Lumba’s elder sister was seen in a hearty mood with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

The 1-minute, 23-second video had generated over 700 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing this report

The video of the interview is below:

Reactions to the disclosure made by Abusuapanin’s son

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have shared their views on the disclosure made by the young man.

lady_serwaa20 stated:

“He should resign keke.”

Maxi Maxi stated:

“Masa, because of Lumba, your father is popular, including you. If not for Lumba, would you have gotten this interview?”

Daddy Lumba's godfather speaks on family dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Adomako Nyamekye has publicly commented on the passing of Daddy Lumba.

He stated that he had been having some strange dreams he had about his Daddy Lumba after his death.

Daddy Lumba’s godfather’s remarks about the family dispute triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh