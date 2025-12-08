Chairman Wontumi Gets New Bail Conditions in Galamsey Trial

A High Court has modified bail conditions for Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, in his illegal mining trial

The New Patriotic Party politician has been accused of being engaged in illegal mining via his company, Akonta Mining

He was granted bail of GH¢15 million with three sureties in one case against him and GH¢10 million with two sureties in another

The High Court in Accra has varied the bail conditions of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, who is standing trial for allegedly permitting mining activities on his Samreboi concession without the requisite authorisation.

Citi News reported that the variation was announced before the substantive business of the day on November 8.

The Court noted that although it had earlier delegated aspects of the bail supervision to the investigator—specifically requiring periodic returns on whether the accused remained within the jurisdiction—the investigator had failed to comply with the Court’s directive.

According to the judge, the persistent failure of the investigator to file the mandated returns made it necessary for the Court to intervene. Instead of tightening the conditions or detaining the accused, the Court adjusted the reporting requirements.

Under the new terms, Boasiako is now required to report directly to the Registrar of the Court, who will, in turn, file the appropriate returns to the judge.

The Court emphasised that this variation was to ensure proper oversight of the bail conditions without disrupting the accused’s right to a fair trial or relying on an investigative officer who had failed to perform assigned duties.

What are Wontumi's bail conditions

After his arrest on October 7, Boasiako was granted bail of GH¢15 million with three sureties in the first case against him and GH¢10 million with two sureties in the second case against him.

He and his company, Akonta Mining Company, are accused of engaging in mining operations on their mining concession without obtaining due approval.

In the second case, Boasiako has been accused of mining in the Tano Nimire Forest Reserve without a licence and purposely facilitating the unauthorised felling of trees.

The High Court in Accra barred Boasiako from leaving the country as part of his bail conditions.

He has been placed on the immigration stop list at all entry and exit points of Ghana, effectively restricting his travel abroad until the case is concluded. However, he can apply to the court for permission to travel if necessary.

He must also report to the CID investigator twice a month, specifically on the first and third Monday of every month.

Illegal mining claims against Wontumi

YEN.com.gh reported that Akonta Mining has long been linked to illegal mining activities, especially in forest reserves, but Boasiako has denied these claims.

In 2022, the Media Coalition Against Galamsey called for the arrest and prosecution of Boasiako.

It said there was evidence that Akonta Mining violated the Minerals and Mining Act by mining closely along the banks of the Tano River.

The coalition also accused the Akufo-Addo government of not showing a commitment to truly fight illegal mining.

