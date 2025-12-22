Two Nurses Arrested After Baby Theft at One Heart Hospital in Tamale
- Two nurses and a security guard have been detained in a baby theft investigation at One Heart Hospital in Tamale
- A woman impersonating a nurse allegedly abducted a newborn under false pretenses on December 21, 2025
- Police have said work is underway to trace the missing baby and arrest any other persons connected to the case
The Northern Regional Police Command has picked up two nurses and a security guard to assist investigations into the alleged theft of a newborn baby at the One Heart Hospital in Lamashegu, a suburb of Tamale.
The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Command said it received a complaint on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at about 10:30 a.m.
Preliminary police investigations indicate that a woman, posing as a nurse, entered the hospital’s labour ward and took away a newborn baby boy under the pretext of administering an injection.
The suspects, identified as Abubakari Fatima Bintu and Grace Asiedu Mensah, both nurses who were on duty at the time of the incident, as well as Abukari Iddi, the security guard on duty, were picked up to assist police with investigations.
Police say intelligence-led operations are currently underway to trace the missing baby and arrest any other persons connected to the case.
The Police Command has assured the public of its commitment to uncovering the truth and reuniting the baby with the family.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.