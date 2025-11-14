Minister of Interior Muntaka Mubarak has unveiled contingency measures that place to better manage the recruitment exercises for the interior security services.

The key measures are to ensure that there is no overcrowding at the centres.

The government announces major changes to recruitment processes into the security services. Credit: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

Among the key changes announced:

Each recruitment centre will be limited to 500–1,000 candidates per day, regardless of size or capacity, to avoid overcrowding and the associated risks of stampede, disease transmission and chaos.

There will be multiple entry gates, clearly designated screening tables, and time-slots will be used to manage flow. Even large complexes with 40 gates must adhere to the cap.

Applicants will be more comfortable: waiting areas with chairs, canopy cover, water distribution (with the partnership of the Ghana Prison Service) and shade will be provided so that candidates are not simply herded and left standing outdoors.

Screening days for different services will be deliberately staggered. For example, in one region, the police may screen 3,000, prisons 500, immigration 300, others 200 thus avoiding a mega-centre handling all services in a crush.

Source: YEN.com.gh