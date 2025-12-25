IGP Promotes 13 Senior Police Officers For Distinguished Service

Thirteen police officers have been promoted by the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno

The Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted 13 senior police officers.

The promotions were in recognition of their courage, professionalism, and outstanding service to the nation.

The promotions were announced in a statement on Facebook on December 24.

A special decoration ceremony was held at the National Police Headquarters, as part of the Police Administration’s policy of rewarding dedication and sacrifice within the Service.

Addressing officers at the ceremony, Yohuno said the decision to elevate the affected personnel was based on their perseverance, resilience, and exceptional commitment in the discharge of their duties.

He said such qualities were critical to effective policing and public trust, adding that the move was also intended to reinforce discipline and integrity across the Service.

Yohuno urged all police officers to remain committed to their responsibilities and to uphold the highest standards of conduct in serving the nation, stressing that the Ghana Police Service would continue to recognise and reward excellence in the line of duty.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers and officials of the Police Administration, who commended the promoted officers and encouraged others to emulate their example.

In September, the police administration promoted 11 officers for their role in busting a robbery gang behind rural bank robberies.

The bust was considered a major breakthrough in the fight against violent crime, and three Chief Inspectors were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Police.

Three Inspectors were also promoted to Chief Inspector, two Sergeants were promoted to Inspector, one Corporal was promoted to Sergeant, and three Constables were promoted to Lance Corporals.

The bust, according to a post on Facebook at the time, was the result of a six-month intelligence operation that led to the arrest of 10 suspects.

