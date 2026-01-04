Paga Youth Movement raised an alarm over suspicious aircraft landing at local airstrip for three consecutive days

Residents demanded transparency from authorities regarding the unidentified aircraft's purpose and safety concerns

Local authorities were reportedly unaware of the aircraft, heightening fears in a border community with security risks

The Paga Youth Movement in the Upper East Region has flagged a suspicious aircraft and raised security concerns over its continuous appearance at the Paga airstrip over three days.

The Paga Youth Movement called on the government and the national security authorities to clarify the aircraft's identity, mission, and authorisation.

In a press statement, the group said residents noted an aircraft with a tail number 60171, reportedly of US origin, landing constantly at the airstrip.

The Paga Youth said the aircraft would take off anytime they gathered to inquire about its presence and return later. They said this pattern has increased their suspicion.

The situation reportedly escalated on December 31, 2025, when the aircraft landed again and was intercepted by district-level security agencies, including the Ghana Police Service, the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), National Security operatives and other allied agencies. The group alleged that the occupants of the aircraft refused to disembark or cooperate with security personnel, a development they described as deeply troubling.

However, the aircraft was allowed to take off on the order of the Regional Police High Command. They said the Regional Command described it as a national security aircraft.

The group alleged that the local authorities, including the District Chief Executive (DCE) and members of the District Security Committee (DISEC), had no information on the aircraft. The group claimed the Regional Minister was similarly unaware of the aircraft’s presence.

“These developments are deeply unsettling, especially given that Paga is a border community with heightened security risks,” the statement said.

The group is therefore demanding a full disclosure from the Regional Police Commander, National Security, and an official briefing from the Ghana Armed Forces, aviation authorities and the Ministry of the Interior regarding the aircraft’s identity, flight clearance, cargo and destination.

The Youth Movement also cautioned that it will resist any attempt to use the Paga airstrip for illegal activities.

“We value our lives and the peace we are enjoying.”

The statement said, emphasising that the safety and security of the community remain non-negotiable.

Reactions to suspicious aircraft activities in Paga

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@aanu004_ said:

"US people should leave us alone o we’re minding our business 😂."

@cdngadjei wrote:

"Paga boys no dey slack! Now ordinary Ghanaians are the ones securing our skies while leaders watch. Ghana's ground no be for uninvited airshows. Next time, inform the people before landing anyhow."

@hyteqneeq said:

"Probably dropping weapons to the Burkinabe militia."

@inusah80 wrote:

"Masa make them no bring that thing here oo ...we are not at war with anyone, and we don’t need any assistance from them."

@1realbliss said:

"I like how the youth are becoming vigilant these days."

@AbduAjaansuma wrote:

"This flight normally comes to wa ooooo."

Source: YEN.com.gh