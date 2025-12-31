Ghana Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the 2024 GH¢7.5 million jewellery store robbery

Ali Mohammed, known as 'Bawasam', was apprehended in Ashaiman on November 20, 2025

Police are pursuing the remaining accomplices and aim to recover the stolen funds

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the GH¢7.5 million daylight robbery at a jewellery shop in Adabraka last year.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, December 31, the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department, DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor, described the arrest as a significant breakthrough in the case.

Police Arrest Suspect in 2024 GH¢7.5m Daylight Robbery at Adabraka

Source: Facebook

Donkor explained that the suspect, identified as Ali Mohammed, also known as “Bawasam,” was apprehended on November 20, 2025, at a hospital in Ashaiman, where he had sought medical attention.

Preliminary investigations, according to the police, indicate that “The suspect and his accomplices, armed with AK-47 assault rifles, intercepted a vehicle conveying proceeds from a jewellery transaction to the bank.

They fired multiple shots to disperse onlookers, injuring the driver, before fleeing with the cash.”

The police added that they are continuing efforts to arrest the remaining accomplices and recover the stolen money.

What happened in the Adabraka robbery?

The November 2 robbery of a jewellery shop in Adabraka saw an armed gang reportedly make away with several bags of cash amounting to what was reported to be $500,000.

Some videos showed the robbers loading the sacks of money into their getaway vehicle before speeding off amid gunshots.

Further reports indicated that a stray bullet hit one person during the incident after the suspects opened fire, causing chaos at the Adabraka market.

Eyewitness account on Adabraka robbery

An eyewitness recounted that the robbers had fired warning shots into the air, sparking some panic from onlookers.

"We deal in gold here, and we heard a loud noise from sporadic shooting," said a shaken witness who requested anonymity.

"We immediately locked our gate and hid inside. They were demanding access to the car's boot, and we could see them carrying away bags of money."

"They scattered some money in the air to create confusion and keep people away. This is the second such incident in our area," another witness added.

Source: YEN.com.gh