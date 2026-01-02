A Ghanaian lady criticised Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah after his watch night service caused massive traffic on the Kumasi-Accra highway

She claimed the gridlock delayed travellers for hours, including a friend who reportedly missed an international flight

The incident sparked debate online about traffic management responsibilities during large religious gatherings

A Ghanaian lady has called out Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah regarding his recent 31st December watch night service.

The prophet's watch night service, held at the new church auditorium, drew a massive turnout, resulting in a virtual standstill on the Kumasi-Accra highway on December 31, 2025.

The event, which attracts thousands of followers each year, was held at the Believers Worship Centre's new, expansive premises. However, the sheer volume of attendees and vehicles overwhelmed the major highway, causing a Ghanaian lady to cry out online.

Ghanaian lady calls out Prophet Adom Kyei

A Ghanaian lady, identified as Nana Richwife PRincy, took to Facebook to share her frustration and experiences.

In her Facebook post, she wrote:

"How can Ghanaian leaders sit and watch one person take the law into his hands?"

She added:

"Adom Kyei-Duah has practically blocked the Kumasi-Accra highway because of his church, causing huge traffic for many hours; this is not right."

She further highlighted the severe real-world consequences of the gridlock, noting that a friend had missed an international flight despite leaving for the airport hours in advance.

"He started the journey very early to catch his flight, but the traffic caused him to delay for seven to eight hours," she wrote.

The incident has sparked a broader debate about the responsibilities of large event organisers, particularly religious bodies, in implementing effective traffic management plans.

As of now, neither the church nor the relevant authorities has issued a formal statement on the matter

Reactions to call-out on Prophet Adom Kyei

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

Emmanuel Damoah said:

"You think your friend has the right to use the road to catch up the flight but other people don't have that right to use the road to go and practice their faith?"

Elizabeth Fosu wrote:

"I thought those people also were travelers because everyone has his or her destination. Some are heading to Kumasi, Accra, and different locations, and I think the same; some people were also heading to Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah Church. So, please, who causes the traffic🚦?"

Sanky Bee commented:

"What did he use to block the road? Are the church members also not road users?"

Nana Kwadwo Safo said:

"I want to understand something, was the church built in the middle of the road? Abeg I wan ask."

Adom Kyei-Duah asks followers to sell properties

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that during the watch night service, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah asked his church members to sell all their properties and follow him.

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many users expressing concern and disbelief.

Critics and observers are calling for clarity, as discussions around faith, leadership, and accountability trend online.

