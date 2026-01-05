Sam George Mourns Late Ayawaso East MP Naser Toure Mahama: 'Great Loss to Greater Accra'
- The late Ayawaso East MP, Naser Toure Mahama, was laid to rest on Sunday, January 5, 2026
- Sam George, who attended the burial service (Janazah), broke his silence on the sudden passing
- The emotional state minister shared that just four weeks earlier, he had met Toure and his spouse
The Janazah (Islamic funeral rites) of Ayawaso East MP Naser Toure Mahama was held on January 5, 2026, bringing together family, friends, and colleagues to say their final goodbyes.
Among those present was the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo‑Prampram Constituency, Sam George, who has now spoken about the loss.
The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations remembered Toure as more than just a colleague.
“He was our Vice Chairman in the Greater Accra caucus in the last Parliament. Nii Lantey was the Chairman. Greater Accra is the largest caucus, and Naser played a big role. When I became a minister, I left my role as caucus secretary, but his loss is something I feel deeply,” George said.
Hajia Amina Adam captivates Ghanaians with beauty and strength at late husband's funeral, video trends
Sam George recalls meeting Naser Mahama Toure
He shared a personal memory from just a month earlier.
“Just four weeks ago, I met him with his wife at the office. There was nothing to suggest this would happen so soon. It’s a huge loss,” he added.
Sam George also prayed for the late MP’s soul.
“May God keep him peacefully. This is a big loss. Naser was a pillar in our region, a steady hand and a dedicated public servant.”
Naser Toure’s death has left a noticeable gap in Parliament and in the Greater Accra political scene.
For many, the news remains difficult to accept, with Sam George’s words reflecting grief and respect.
Naser Toure will be remembered for his political role, the friendships he built, and the lives he touched.
Watch the Instagram video of Sam George's emotional words about the late MP below:
Ayawaso East MP’s death sparks prophecy resurgence
Meanwhile, a doom prophecy by Eric Boahen Uche regarding the Ghanaian parliament on December 31, 2025, has resurfaced following Ayawaso East constituency MP Mahama Nasser Toure's death.
In his December 31 doom prophecy, the prophet urged Ghanaians to pray for the well-being of the parliamentarians.
Prophet Uche claimed to have seen vacant seats in the legislative chamber in a vision he received from God.
He noted that he had protected six MPs, with whom he had close ties, and called on the relatives and loved ones of other legislators to pray for them.
Son of late Ayawaso East MP weeps
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the son of the late MP for Ayawaso East, Mahama Naser Toure, emotionally mourned his father at his burial service.
In a video shared by broadcast station Adom TV on Instagram, the late politician's son broke down in tears as he and his family paid their respects to his father.
Despite several attempts to wipe the tears from his face, the young boy continued to be visibly emotional over his father's loss after a short period of illness.
