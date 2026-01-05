The late Ayawaso East MP, Naser Toure Mahama, was laid to rest on Sunday, January 5, 2026

Sam George, who attended the burial service (Janazah), broke his silence on the sudden passing

The emotional state minister shared that just four weeks earlier, he had met Toure and his spouse

The Janazah (Islamic funeral rites) of Ayawaso East MP Naser Toure Mahama was held on January 5, 2026, bringing together family, friends, and colleagues to say their final goodbyes.

Ghanaian state minister Sam George breaks down over the sudden death of Ayawaso East MP Naser Toure Mahama. Image credit: ADOM TV, Naser Toure Mahama.

Among those present was the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo‑Prampram Constituency, Sam George, who has now spoken about the loss.

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations remembered Toure as more than just a colleague.

“He was our Vice Chairman in the Greater Accra caucus in the last Parliament. Nii Lantey was the Chairman. Greater Accra is the largest caucus, and Naser played a big role. When I became a minister, I left my role as caucus secretary, but his loss is something I feel deeply,” George said.

Sam George recalls meeting Naser Mahama Toure

He shared a personal memory from just a month earlier.

“Just four weeks ago, I met him with his wife at the office. There was nothing to suggest this would happen so soon. It’s a huge loss,” he added.

Sam George also prayed for the late MP’s soul.

“May God keep him peacefully. This is a big loss. Naser was a pillar in our region, a steady hand and a dedicated public servant.”

Naser Toure’s death has left a noticeable gap in Parliament and in the Greater Accra political scene.

For many, the news remains difficult to accept, with Sam George’s words reflecting grief and respect.

Naser Toure will be remembered for his political role, the friendships he built, and the lives he touched.

Watch the Instagram video of Sam George's emotional words about the late MP below:

Ayawaso East MP’s death sparks prophecy resurgence

Meanwhile, a doom prophecy by Eric Boahen Uche regarding the Ghanaian parliament on December 31, 2025, has resurfaced following Ayawaso East constituency MP Mahama Nasser Toure's death.

In his December 31 doom prophecy, the prophet urged Ghanaians to pray for the well-being of the parliamentarians.

Prophet Uche claimed to have seen vacant seats in the legislative chamber in a vision he received from God.

He noted that he had protected six MPs, with whom he had close ties, and called on the relatives and loved ones of other legislators to pray for them.

The late Ayawaso East MP Mahama Naser Toure's son weeps at his father's burial service on January 5, 2026. Photo source: @the1957news

Son of late Ayawaso East MP weeps

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the son of the late MP for Ayawaso East, Mahama Naser Toure, emotionally mourned his father at his burial service.

In a video shared by broadcast station Adom TV on Instagram, the late politician's son broke down in tears as he and his family paid their respects to his father.

Despite several attempts to wipe the tears from his face, the young boy continued to be visibly emotional over his father's loss after a short period of illness.

