Prophet William Baffour Asare has caused a stir following comments he made in the wake of the death of Ayawaso East constituency MP, Mahama Naser Toure

In a video, he opened up about an earlier vision, indicating that the country should expect more by-elections in 2026

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the prophecy

The General Overseer of Gethsemane Glory Evangelical Ministry International, Prophet William Baffour Asare, is trending following the controversy sparked by his reaction to the death of the Ayawaso East MP, Naser Toure Mahama.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the outspoken man of God in disbelief when news reached him that the NDC MP had passed away.

He referenced a prophetic declaration he made during the December 31 Watch Night Service, stating that he saw in a vision that four by-elections would be held this year.

Prophet William Baffour Asare stated that the by-elections would not occur because MPs were removed from office, but because they had passed away.

Naser Toure Mahama’s death

The death of Naser Toure Mahama was reported on Sunday, December 4, 2026, by close family sources and officials of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Although details surrounding his death remain sketchy, reports indicate that he passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness. He was buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.

The late MP was born on March 17, 1965, in Nima. He attended West Africa Senior High School before proceeding to Central University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing. He also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Doshisha University in Japan.

He first became Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East in 2012 and secured a resounding victory in the 2024 general elections, polling over 70% of the votes to earn his fourth term in office.

Peeps react to prophecy on MPs

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video shared mixed reactions to the disclosure made by Prophet William Baffour Asare.

The Lion Order TV commented:

“This man has been ill for a very long time. His demise has nothing to do with your prophecy.”

akuapim ni ba aikins wrote:

“All he wants to hear is that NPP members are dying.”

khoby53 opined:

“This one will be walking free while police are disturbing Ebo Noah, who only entertains us.”

Reneé stated:

“Why can’t people pray against it? Sometimes God reveals things for people to pray against, not to rejoice when it happens.”

mohammedabubaka73m added:

“Only in Ghana do so-called men of God see only deaths. Nothing else. May Allah have mercy on us.”

Rosemond Acheampong wrote:

“This is not an achievement, so don’t rejoice. Someone’s father has died.”

Eric Boahen Uche’s prophecy trends

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian preacher Eric Boahen Uche went viral after a December 31 prophecy appeared to be fulfilled.

He claimed to have foreseen developments in Nigeria and added that Israel would announce the establishment of a military base in the West African country in 2026.

Shortly after his prophecy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed intentions to join efforts with the United States to address the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

