The CEO of the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Julius Neequaye Kotey, has clarified the registration mandates for vehicles registered before 2023

Kotey explained that reports about a directive to people who registered their vehicles before 2023 were misleading

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority suspended the rollout of new licence plates due to legislative delays

Ahead of the new license plate system, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has announced that owners of all vehicles registered before 2023 need to digitise their registration.

These details are to be migrated from their manual system to the new digital platform.

Julius Neequaye Kotey clarifies the digitise requirements of old vehicle registrations. Credit: Julius Neequaye Kotey

This is, however, not a new directive, according to Julius Neequaye Kotey, the authority's boss.

In a statement on Facebook, he explained that the onboarding system to digitise records has been operational for three years.

It integrates with the Vehicle Registration System launched in February 2024.

Kotey noted that this is a phased technical update, not a sudden mandate.

Contrary to some reports, he also said vehicle owners are not prohibited from driving if they have not yet completed the onboarding.

He also explained that there are alternatives to the migration during annual car maintenance mandates.

"While we encourage all owners of vehicles registered prior to 2023 to onboard, there is no need to rush. We have designed the system so that updates can be made seamlessly during your regular Roadworthy renewal."

About the new DVLA number plates system

Kotey unveiled the design of the new number plates in August 2025. He said these changes, which he announced on Facebook, are part of reforms in the country's vehicle registration system.

The new plates will be equipped with RFID technology and other features to modernise vehicle management and improve road safety.

Among the expected benefits, Kotey said the new plates would prevent smuggling, improve tracking, facilitate future automated toll collection, and facilitate easier identification.

The new plates will be reflective for enhanced visibility and have some form of digital integration.

The CEO of the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Julius Neequaye Kotey, is pushing reforms for the number plate system. Source: Julius Neequaye Kotey

Kotey concluded by noting that the new design is subject to further modifications.

The Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority is also considering introducing a special number plate for individuals who fail to register their cars within the stipulated two weeks. These plates are expected to come at a premium cost.

The authority's plans have been held up because of some legislative delay.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority suspended the rollout of new licence plates, originally scheduled for January 2, 2026, due to the failure to secure the necessary amendments to the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012 (L.I. 2180).

This suspension came after the Vehicle Embossment Association of Ghana sued the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority over the new registration system.

