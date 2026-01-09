The Seventh-Day Adventist church confirmed a second death during a Kokrobite beach party on January 4, 2025

The deceased, Clifford Ntow, was remembered for his dedication to the Youth Ministry and Communication Department of the church

One Enoch Abbram was earlier reported dead after he rescued drowning children at Kokrobite Beach during a church event

The Seventh-Day Adventist church has announced that a second member died at the beach party organised by the church.

The church said it was deeply shocked by the passing of Clifford Ntow.

Clifford Ntow is the other fatality from an SDA church gathering at Kokrobite beach. Credit: Seventh-day Adventist Church, Shiloh, Accra

Source: Facebook

Earlier reports cited Enoch Abbram as the sole fatality at the beach event after an attempt to rescue some drowning kids.

According to the church, Abbram died trying to rescue Clifford.

Paying tribute, the church said:

“Clifford, your sudden demise has left a void that words cannot adequately describe. You will be fondly remembered for your unwavering commitment and dedicated service to the Youth Ministries and Communication Department of the church.”

“We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of MG Enoch Abram, a devoted Master Guide who selflessly rescued two individuals and made a courageous attempt to save Clifford, but sadly drowned in the process. Enoch’s bravery and sacrifice reflect the highest form of love, the love that mirrors the example of Christ, who laid down His life for others.”

How Enoch Abbram died in SDA tragedy

According to witnesses, a group of children playing near the shoreline were sucked into the ocean by a powerful tide.

Adom News reported that without hesitation, Abbram raced to the ocean to help the kids.

He first pulled one kid to safety, but when trying to rescue a second, he was overwhelmed by the waves and sucked into the sea.

Previous tragedy involving SDA church

In August 2025, a devastating accident occurred involving members of the Bechem Seventh-day Adventist Church who were returning from a camp meeting.

The incident, captured on X, resulted in the tragic loss of two lives, with several others sustaining critical injuries.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the vehicle carrying the church members collided with another car.

Camp meetings are significant events in the SDA community, focusing on spiritual growth, revival, and fellowship.

These gatherings bring together members from various districts to worship, learn, and strengthen their faith.

Child drowns in Koforidua hotel

In December 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that a nine-year-old girl died after reportedly drowning in a swimming pool at a hotel in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

The girl had visited the pool with her father and five siblings on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

No one saw the child enter the pool, but she was later found unresponsive in the water.

She was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

Source: YEN.com.gh