The Ghana Police Service has arrested two additional suspects in connection with the Adabraka jewellery shop robbery

The suspects were picked up from their hideouts in Ashaiman and items including guns, ammunition, and cash-related valuables were retrieved

The daylight robbery, which occurred in November 2024, led to the theft of GH₵7.5 million and sparked public concern across Accra

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

TThe Ghana Police Service has arrested two additional suspects in connection with the robbery of a jewellery shop at Adabraka.

According to a statement released by the police on Friday, January 9, 2026, the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, from their hideouts at Ashaiman.

Ghana Police arrest 2 more suspects in connection with the Adabraka jewellery shop robbery. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The two suspects apprehended by the police are identified as Hamza Agerego, also known as Nene Bawku or Lambert, and Alhassan Elliasu, also known as Arab Man.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service indicated that the operation that led to the arrest of the above-named individuals was spearheaded by the Office of the Special Operations Assistant to the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

"Suspect Hamza Agerego was first arrested and detained at the Katamanso District Police Headquarters in connection with the robbery. Acting on intelligence, an operation was conducted at Ashaiman, leading to the arrest of suspect Alhassan Elliasu at his hideout," the police statement said.

The police also disclosed that the operation led to the recovery of some items from the suspects.

The recovered items are:

Two pump-action guns

43 rounds of AK47 ammunition

239 BB cartridges

Four bulletproof vests

One black boot

One black face mask

Two cutlasses

Two Samsung mobile phones

One iPhone 13

A wristwatch

One CCTV monitor

"Both suspects are currently in police custody, assisting investigations and will be put before the court to face the full rigours of the law," the statement added

Read the Facebook post below:

How the Adabraka jewellery shop robbery occurred

The Adabraka jewellery shop robbery occurred on November 2, 2024. It was executed in broad daylight near the Adabraka Market area in Accra and resulted in the theft of GH₵7.5 million.

The assailants reportedly targeted a vehicle transporting GH₵7.5 million, which was the proceeds from a gold transaction being conveyed to a bank.

In the viral video of the incident, four masked men armed with AK-47 rifles carried out the attack, firing multiple warning shots to disperse the public and injuring the driver of the vehicle before escaping with the cash.

Ghanaians commend the police for the arrest

Ghanaians on social media have commended the Ghana Police Service for arresting the two suspects.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Albert Saddique Yidana Ambasador said:

"We shall take over their girlfriends! Kudos to you Ghana Police Service!"

@Tetteh Steven Teye also said:

"I remember that Kojo Boafo of Citi threw a challenge to Bernard, saying that these people would be arrested. Because they said, later the car they used was seen at Asiaman."

@Signor Bernard Bernard commented:

"Well done Ghana Police Service! Why no money retrieve?! No coins.. u mean they were zero.."

The Ghana Forestry Commission announces the death of resource guard Raphael Ganyo in the line of duty on January 6, 2026. Image credit: @hypemaster

Source: Instagram

Forestry Commission staff confirmed dead

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Forestry Commission had confirmed the tragic death of resource guard Raphael Ganyo, who was fatally shot in the early hours of January 6, 2026.

Mr Ganyo was part of a team responding to a reported poaching incident when they encountered an armed suspect near Zitoe Camp around 6:00 a.m.

The forest ranger's death stirred sadness among many Ghanaians on social media who lamented the late officer's passing while serving nature.

Source: YEN.com.gh