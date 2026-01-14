Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces' 14 Engineer Brigade are undertaking reconstruction works in Jamaica after extensive damage caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Visuals from Jamaican showed Ghanaian engineers engaged in roof reconstruction, carpentry and structural repairs on residential buildings affected by the storm.

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces' 14 Engineer Brigade undertake reconstruction works in Jamaica after extensive damage caused by Hurricane Melissa. Credit: GNA

The images published by GNA depicted soldiers mounted on damaged rooftops, replacing torn roofing sheets, reinforcing wooden trusses and supervising works to restore houses rendered unsafe by the hurricane.

The Ghana Armed Forces also shared videos on Facebook from Jamaica showing its men engaged in relief work.

Others are seen coordinating ground support, measuring materials and assisting with installations to stabilise affected structures.

The deployment forms part of Ghana's humanitarian and reconstruction support to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa swept across the island, destroying homes, public infrastructure and livelihoods, particularly in low-lying and vulnerable communities.

The hurricane caused widespread roof damage, flooding and power outages, forcing many families to seek temporary shelter.

Ghana deployed the engineer contingent following a request from the Government of Jamaica, in line with bilateral relations and Ghana's commitment to international humanitarian assistance.

The team is providing specialised engineering support, focusing on rapid repairs to enable displaced residents to return safely to their homes.

