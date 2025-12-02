"Ghana Excluded From US Green Card Review": Foreign Affairs Minister Clarifies
- Ghana has been exempted from the US Green Card Review and immigration suspension policy announced by the Trump administration
- Foreign Affairs Minister Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed this after meeting with the Acting US Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Rolf Olson
- The meeting also covered restored 5-year visas, tariff removals, security cooperation, and enhanced Ghana-US bilateral relations
Ghana has been excluded from the US Green Card Review and immigration suspension policy, which was recently announced by the Donald Trump-led administration.
This was disclosed by Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Monday, December 1, 2025, after a meeting with the Acting US Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Rolf Olson.
In a social media post, the Foreign Affairs Minister said the discussion also covered recent positive strides in Ghana's bilateral relations with the US, particularly the clarification that Ghana was not included in the review targeting certain Green Card holders.
"I held a very constructive meeting with Acting US Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Rolf Olson, today. We assessed recent positive strides in our bilateral relations including the restoration of 5-year visas for Ghanaians, the removal of President Trump’s 15% tariffs on cocoa, semi-processed cocoa, and other qualifying agricultural products, as well as arrangements for World Cup soccer fans and the exemption of Ghana from last week’s Trump Green Card Review and immigration suspension policy," he wrote.
Last week, President Trump ordered US authorities to review Green Card holders from selected countries after an Afghan national shot and killed two National Guard members.
Although no official list of affected or exempted countries has been released publicly, many believe the directive would affect nationals from third-world countries.
Other discussions with US government
Aside from the Green Card Review exemption, Okudzeto Ablakwa also disclosed that Ghana discussed enhanced security cooperation efforts with the United States.
"We are also pleased to announce enhanced security cooperation efforts with the United States. In accordance with our longstanding bilateral Defence Cooperation Agreement, Ghana and the United States have increased intelligence sharing and training activities with the coordinated use of US military aviation assets," he said.
"Ghana welcomes this collaboration with the United States on our shared security priorities. Aviation activities will always be coordinated with the appropriate government authorities," he added.
He further assured Ghanaians that Ghana-US relations will continue to prioritise the best deals for Ghanaians.
Read the post below:
Ghanaians react to Green Card review exemption
Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section of Okudzeto Ablakwa's post to share their views on the Green Card review exemption.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:
@OjooSpear said:
"How will the Ghanaian government ensure that the use of U.S military aviation assets does not compromise the country's sovereignty or?? @S_OkudzetoAblak."
@kayTutu1 also said:
"Good progress. Let's push hard for restoration of AGOA and its incentives..."
@Draehko_Oksana commented:
"Why have you not raised the issue of the USA military base here on Ghana lands or are we still be colonized."
Immigration lawyer provides updates on DV Lottery
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that an immigration lawyer provided an update on the American 2027 Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery programme.
This was after the Department of State, through its website on November 5, 2025, announced that changes would be made to the DV entry process.
She said that a date for the commencement of the DV programme was yet to be announced.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.