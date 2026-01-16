The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) unit has described Ghana’s former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as an illegal alien who has overstayed his permitted admission.

ICE adds that the former Finance Minister’s conduct amounts to a violation of US immigration law, which could result in deportation.

ICE describes Ken Ofori-Atta as an “illegal alien”

3News reported that an ICE spokesperson provided this clarification, saying his visa had an expiration date of November 27, 2025.

“Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta is an illegal alien from Ghana who is facing corruption and corruption-related charges in his home country. He entered the United States on May 28, 2025, on a visitor’s visa with an expiration date of Nov. 27, 2025. Ofori-Atta overstayed his permitted admission.”

“The Trump administration has been abundantly clear: aliens must respect our laws or face the consequences. Overstaying a visa is an immigration law violation that can result in deportation.”

ICE noted that Ofori-Atta will remain in custody as he is taken through the due process of law.

When was Ken Ofori-Atta detained?

ICE detained Ofori-Atta on January 7, according to his lawyers.

In the notice issued on January 7 and signed by Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo, the lawyers noted that the detention resulted from challenges regarding the status of Ofori-Atta’s continued stay in the US.

Ofori-Atta declined to meet with Ghana's consular officers in the US without his lawyers when his detention became public, according to an embassy statement on Facebook.

This notwithstanding, the ambassador said his outfit will ensure that Ofori-Atta's rights are respected.

How Ken Ofori-Atta was arrested

According to Ghanaian investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ofori-Atta was arrested around 11 am on January 6, 2026, when he stepped out of his apartment in the Westlight building, a high-end residential complex located at 1111 24th Street in Northwest Washington, DC.

The former Finance Minister lived in the apartment with his wife and son.

The Westlight building is situated in one of Washington, DC’s most affluent neighbourhoods, about a 20-minute walk from the White House, and is known to house prominent personalities.

According to Manasseh, the arrest of the former Finance Minister seemed like a targeted operation since it didn't look like the typical mass arrest carried out in public places.

Push to bring Ofori-Atta to Ghana

There are currently attempts to extradite Ofori-Atta to face prosecution for alleged corruption.

The Special Prosecutor is leading efforts to extradite him from the US, as he is being investigated for alleged corruption in five different cases.

There are currently attempts to extradite Ken Ofori-Atta to face prosecution for alleged corruption. Credit: Ernest Ankomah

The special prosecutor formally charged the former minister on November 18 in the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana scandal, and is currently fighting to have an INTERPOL red notice removed.

In a statement on Facebook, the special prosecutor noted that the notice had been redacted from public view because of a challenge from Ofori-Atta being assessed.

