Swedru businessman Abu Trica’s lawyer has spoken out in a viral video following his client’s recent court appearance on January 14, 2026.

He claimed that Abu Trica was innocent and maintained that the charges against him lacked legal merit.

Robert Ishmael Aggrey Amissah, the attorney for the second accused in the extradition case involving social media influencer Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has shared his stance on the legal matter.

Amissah argued that the accusation against his client of allegedly committing a romance scam does not qualify as a crime under Ghanaian law.

Speaking to the media during the Gbese District Court proceedings on January 13, 2026, he stated that requesting money from a partner online was not fraudulent.

"A romantic fraud is the reason they are pursuing him. But what exactly is a romance scam? How is it illegal if we both acknowledge that we are in a relationship and I ask for money, and you give it to me? If that’s the case, then slay queens who take money from their men ought to be arrested as well because that is not an offence, Amissah argued. He further questioned the legality of the accusation, asking, “Is there a law in Ghana called 'romance scam'? That’s legislation for another country."

What is a romance scam in Ghana?

Although the term “romance scam” is not specifically mentioned in the Ghanaian Constitution, related offences are covered under the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) and the Criminal Code, 1960 (Act 29).

Sections 131 to 133 of the Criminal Code state:

"A person defrauds by false pretences if, by means of a false pretence or by personation, that person obtains the consent of another person to part with or transfer the ownership of a thing.”"

Reactions to Abu Trica's lawyer's comments

Jules commented:

"This lawyer is good herhh. He’s not wrong."

@PayaseVandamme

"Lawyer say the truth! This is not a matter of Slay Queens. Time to come together to end these criminalities. We can’t condone this to make people who legitimately to look like Lazy Ask your client to answer just one business he owns to live that luxury."

@PharmTheoAnnang

"The example be some way but e get point. I may be wrong about my understanding though. Women outside get married, divorce and take their husbands properties all the time yet it is not seen as scam."

@phoenix_bld_

"Do the people sending the money know they are sending it to some dude and not the person they see on the profile?? Wei deɛ, Jail Straight!!."

@Kingfellamusic

"Lawyer this one he used someone’s else picture. Ebe impersonation."

Reports from Abu Trica's court proceedings

State prosecutors began the January 13 proceedings by filing a request to drop the case against the second and third accused persons. However, the presiding judge rejected the application, leaving their legal status unresolved and separating the court’s stance from the state's intentions.

Abu Trica’s case is still ongoing and has been adjourned to February 2, 2026. After the court session, he was allowed to exit the courtroom.

Meanwhile, the defence team has filed bail applications at the High Court for all three accused individuals as part of a broader legal strategy to contest the extradition process.

The unresolved nature of the case and pending High Court applications have cast uncertainty over the proceedings, with all parties now awaiting the next court session.

