Gabby Otchere-Darko has defended the NPP against claims of neglecting the Ashanti Region while in power

He said Ashanti MPs requested community roads over flyovers, and the government delivered accordingly

The Ghanaian opposition party stalwart urged a mindset shift as the NPP prepares for the 2028 elections

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has rejected claims that the party neglected its stronghold, the Ashanti Region, while in office.

Speaking to NPP supporters in the UK, Otchere-Darko, who is the cousin of former President Nana Akufo-Addo, suggested that the erstwhile government did what the people of the Ashanti Region wanted.

The experienced politician said he sat in meetings where Members of Parliament from the Ashanti Region categorically told the former president that they preferred community roads over flyovers and interchanges.

"I heard somebody saying in the Ashanti Region that we let Ashanti down because we did not give them flyovers, but I have been in meetings where MPs from the Ashanti Region have said that they preferred community roads over flyovers. And in politics, you are supposed to do what the people say they want, not what you think they want," he said.

He added that, considering the massive road projects undertaken by the NPP in the Ashanti Region, it would be wrong for anybody to say that the party let them down.

He consequently questioned why some leading members would apologise to the people of Asanteman when the party did so much for them.

"When you look at the number of roads that we have done in the Ashanti Region, you can't say that the NPP let the Ashanti Region down. Yet an NPP person was apologising for disappointing the Ashanti Region, for neglecting the Ashanti Region," he added.

Gabby urges change of mindset in NPP

Asare Otchere-Darko further urged supporters of the party to change their mindset ahead of the 2028 elections.

He cautioned them against making claims that the party disappointed Ghanaians and its stronghold, as that was defeatist.

"If you want to win in 2028, you must change your attitude. Stop accepting that the party performed poorly. There is a difference between humility and knocking yourself down," he further stated.

Gabby's defence of NPP records sparks reactions

Ghanaians on social media who came across the video of Gabby Otchere-Darko speaking to the NPP supporters thronged the comment section to share their views.

@Dan said:

"This family have really hijack the NPP, you see what his saying. They have kept quite fo sometime now and how they’re disagreeing with the members who apologise for their poor performance to the Ashanti’s."

@barbra also said:

"Is this Prime Minister in Akuffo Addo's administration okay, Why are you saying this Gabby. I thought you said you're done with politics...Hmmmm."

@greenford70 commented:

"NPP is annoying us the people in Ashanti region. NPP disappointed us big time.They should better look for another region to add to their Eastern.What did NPP do for us?"

Yaw Adutwum distances himself from Bawumia’s apology

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the former Minister for Education, had distanced himself from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s recent apology on the NPP’s past performance.

The Bosomtwi MP said he would not admit failure, especially in the education sector, where he believes he performed well. He urged Bawumia to apologise for his own actions instead of generalising the party's former appointees.

