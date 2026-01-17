A Ghanaian trotro driver is trending after a video of him speaking about the increased transport fares surfaced

This comes after he singled out the Ghana Police, indicating that their actions towards drivers are to blame for the fare hike

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

A driver of a mini commercial bus, often referred to as a trotro, has shared an interesting perspective regarding the recent increase in transport fares.

In a now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man, who was offering insights on the current situation, stated that drivers are not to blame for increasing transport fares.

He then highlighted the actions of some personnel of the Ghana Police, which he believes have also contributed negatively to the situation.

Using himself as an example, the driver detailed the challenges he faces at the hands of police officers while performing his job, sharing how he is often unfairly fined

“When you load to Accra, you pay a fee. If a policeman arrests you, he claims you are underage. At times, they say you have a faulty tyre. If they see loading at certain places, they fine you. After all this, if I increase the fares and commuters have to pay, they start complaining. They (police) arrest us for no reason and find ways to take money from us. You can pay GH¢200 to GH¢300 to a police officer”,he lanented.

The driver concluded by calling on commuters to speak out on the actions of police officers so that authorities can intervene.

Already, the Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on Friday, January 16, met the Transport Minister and relevant stakeholders to discuss the transport challenges, where she announced plans by the government to supply new buses.

At the time of writing this report, the video, which had generated over 6,000 likes and 30 comments, was captioned:

“We spoke to a driver about why they deliberately increase transport fares; listen to what he had to say.”

Netizens react to transport fare hike

Social media users who reacted to the situation have expressed concern over the overall situation and appealed to the government to help address the challenges:

@Jelf_Justice commented:

“He's saying what most of you are afraid to say.”

@Addme opined:

“I drive a taxi. Two police officers caught me for no reason. All they could say is that they are doing operations and collected GH¢100 from me because I didn’t want any trouble. Perhaps I don’t have time for a lawyer.”

@Emma indicated:

“I think all police barriers must have CCTV cameras reporting to other bodies so they can be held accountable.”

@GOD FADA opined:

“The police are really disturbing; go and see how busy they are looking for money from drivers.”

@Jacob Sosi stated:

“Yeah… we all go out daily to work to feed our families. I just don’t understand why the police officer will come and take money from us.”

Mate argues with passengers over transport fare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a bus conductor got into an argument with some elderly passengers over transport fares.

It all happened as the conductor insisted that passengers stick to the old transport fare rates.

This did not please the passengers, who in turn reminded him that a 15 per cent reduction had been approved and announced.

