A former Ghanaian church elder recounted how helping a stranded woman led to a false accusation

He said that despite sheltering her for the night, she reported him to the police for a serious allegation

Without a good lawyer, the church elder said he was jailed for 15 years and still lived with the pain

A former church elder has narrated how his well-meaning gesture led to a chapter of his life that continued to haunt him to this day.

The man, aged 63, shared a story about stretching a helping hand to a lady who decided to pay him back for his kindness in a cruel way.

During an interview with Angel TV, the aged man disclosed that he was an elder in a parish called the Church of Christ.

According to him, his kind gesture as a Christian led him to spend 15 years of his life in prison.

In the interview, he narrated the terrible chain of events that occurred after he helped a young lady with an open heart.

Man recounts how kindness led to prison

The man recounted how it started with him giving a lift to a lady whom he had wrongly thought was a member of his church.

In his words:

"I was heading home from Accra late at night when I spotted a woman walking home. I thought she was a church member, but upon our journey after boarding my private car, I noticed she wasn't the one I thought she was. I then stopped the car for her to stop, but she insisted she take the journey with me because she'd been standing for long."

The man then obliged the lady's wish and took her to her destination. After that, he returned home to retire for the day, or so he had thought.

A few hours later, the lady came to his residence, asking if he could accommodate her for the night as she was stranded.

He claimed to have given her a place to stay, but that mistake led to years of suffering.

"Two hours later, I heard a knock at my door and decided to open it. A small boy notified me that a woman was looking for me.

"I then realised that it was the same woman I picked, and she asked for help. She humbly requests that I give her a place to sleep so she wakes and continues her journey.

"I did it out of a good heart and gave her a place to sleep. Early in the morning, she knocked at my door and everything; I decided to drop her where she'd get a car." He said.

Not too long after offering help to the lady, he was summoned for questioning by the authorities. He thought the police needed his service at the station as a fridge repairman.

He said that instead, he found out that the woman had claimed he had forced himself on her and charges had been opened at the station.

"I thought it was one of these jokes, but before I could realise it, I was sent from Ajumaku to Cape Coast."

With no access to proper legal representation, he said, he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

"I spent one-and-a-half years at remand before I was jailed for 15 years where Ataayi was. I made an arrangement for appeal, but the lawyer I hired spent my money. I spent three and a half years at Nsawam, but upon noticing things were hard there, I opted to go back to Cape Coast prison. That's where I spent the rest of my jail term."

The aged man also disclosed how he is still haunted by the false accusations even after serving his prison sentence.

The video of the man's account is below:

