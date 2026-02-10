A police officer was tragically killed during a robbery on the Upper East Region's Zebilla–Widnaba road

The Ghana Police Service announced that it has launched a special operation to apprehend the perpetrators

The wounded police officer was rushed to Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, where he passed on

A police officer was killed during a robbery along the Zebilla–Widnaba road in the Upper East Region.

The Upper East Regional Police Command has launched investigations into the incident.

Police launch special operation after officer was killed during a robbery along the Zebilla–Widnaba road in the Upper East Region. Credit: Ghana Police Service

In a statement on Facebook, police said the incident occurred on February 8.

Two police officers travelling towards Zebilla encountered the robbery in progress and engaged them. Classfmonline reported that robbers fired at the officers.

Police in the statement said:

Preliminary investigations indicate that on Sunday, 8th February 2026, two Police officers travelling towards Zebilla encountered the robbery in progress. The robbers opened fire on the officers, hitting one of them in the process.

A police team that was responding to the incident following a distress call, sent the officer to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, where sadly, he was pronounced dead. The body has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Police said a special operation is underway to identify and arrest all persons involved to face the full rigours of the law.

Notable past police deaths in Ghana

In April 2025, two police officers were killed at Poyamirea near Binduri in the Upper East Region.

A police statement indicated that the officers, who were in plain clothes, were travelling on a private motorbike from Bongo to Binduri when they were ambushed.

The attackers reportedly got away with the vehicle after shooting the officers.

The slain officers were part of a deployment to the region to maintain peace and order.

Constable Isaac Kwofi, one of the police officers killed in Binduri, was buried on May 19, 2025.

Police officers honour their colleague at a funeral for a slain officer. Source: Ghana Police Service

Following the Binduri incident, the police administration has barred the movement of its officers and their families in the Bawku, Pusiga, and Binduri areas. At the time, it noted that police officers had been targeted by assailants.

Also, police personnel on duty have been advised to wear personal protective equipment and only move under armoured protection.

Some Ghana Police Service personnel at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road in March 2024.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup truck that experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The crash victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and police impounded the accident vehicles.

That crash came after three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Police officer slain during robbery in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh reported that a police officer was killed during a robbery incident at Ahodwo, Nhyiaseo in Kumasi on June 27, 2024

Police said one person was arrested after the incident, but did not disclose further details.

