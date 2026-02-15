An accident occured on the Accra-Kumasi Highway and the victims pleaded with bystanders to help rescue them instead of videoing the incident

In a video on social media, one of the bystanders who was capturing the incident said they had called personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

An accident victim on the Accra-Kumasi Highway pleaded with some of those who were standing around to help rescue them so they could possibly be sent to the hospital.

In a video on X, a man who was present when the accident occurred indicated that a truck which was spoilt had been packed on the shoulders of the road. A car that was on the road rammed into the parked vehicle leaving some injured.

The bystander who was taking the video indicated that they had called the Ghana National Fire Service and were waiting for the personnel to arrive.

While he was taking the video and recounting what transpired, a victim pleaded the with those present to help rescue them.

"Boss, help me, the video is not important," one victim said.

The man capturing the video told the accident victim to be patient as the personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were on their way to rescue them.

Reactions to accident victim's plea

@OyooQuartey said:

"The video is so so unnecessary. Talking to a victim is actually more helpful as it keeps them from falling into the darkness of sleep and death. This age of digitally capturing tragedy before being human is just sickening."

@_guy_nextdoor wrote:

"This is so sad, he isn’t even making any attempts to help him."

@sedemstudios said:

"One thing about accidents. If you are not careful, you rather make the victim lose his life in the process of trying to help. So for me it was good they waited for experts. But the video was unnecessary!!! 😔🤦🏾‍♂️."

@1harrismadeit wrote:

"You see? Social media will be the end of us. Talking a video to post instead of helping a dying person. It’s hard!"

@Quaquperry said:

“Stop taking the video and help the man. But in the process of you are professional you will endangering the whole situation. First Aid must be taught from Junior high school in Ghana. We are far behind and nobody cares."

@NPerps wrote:

"People pull cameras first, and forget the simplest form of humanity. It is better to drop the camera and give the victims some form of assurance while awaiting help. You can make your video afterwards when everything is calm."

@JoelOdompleh04 said:

"It's sad ooo. Instead the person taking the video to help the accident victim he is taking videos. For our selfish interest!"

